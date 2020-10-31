Gojira Premiere Previously Unreleased Song & Video "Inferno"





Gojira premiere the below in-studio performance video for a previously unreleased song titled " Inferno ". The video was filmed at frontman/guitarist Joe Duplantier's Silver Cord Studio in Queens, NY.Gojira was in the studio in some capacity in September 2019. Prior to that, drummer Mario Duplantier said "I can tell you that, yeah, we are working very hard on the new stuff. Work is in progress, and we are very, very, very happy and super proud of it. We just can't wait to give you more details." It's also been four years since Gojira released Magma.




