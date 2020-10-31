Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 31/10/2020

Gojira Premiere Previously Unreleased Song & Video "Inferno"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gojira premiere the below in-studio performance video for a previously unreleased song titled "Inferno". The video was filmed at frontman/guitarist Joe Duplantier's Silver Cord Studio in Queens, NY.

Gojira was in the studio in some capacity in September 2019. Prior to that, drummer Mario Duplantier said "I can tell you that, yeah, we are working very hard on the new stuff. Work is in progress, and we are very, very, very happy and super proud of it. We just can't wait to give you more details." It's also been four years since Gojira released Magma.






Most read news of the week
Earnhardt Auto Centers Sponsors Phoenix Children's Hospital Off The Record Online Concert With Headliner Chris Young November 7, 2020
Five Extraordinary Charlie Parker 10" Records Packaged Together As New Vinyl Box Set, 'The Mercury & Clef 10-Inch LP Collection'
Court-Ordered Mediation Process Begins On Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District Filed By Alexander Nicolas
Celebrating The Power Of Music To Make Change
Clouzine 8. International Music Awards Spring 2021 Started To Accept Submissions
Sting To Release New Album "Duets" On November 27, 2020
Andrea Bocelli Releases Brand New Duet "Pianissimo" With Cecilia Bartoli Ahead Of The Release Of His New Album, Believe, Out November 13
Bebe Rexha Joins STXfilms' "Queenpins"
Dua Lipa Invites You To Come With Her To "Studio 2054" On LIVEnow


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200679 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014653205871582 secs