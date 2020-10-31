Them Damn Kings "Throw It Away" Music Video





Gogi Randhawa - Backing guitar (ex-Madam Mayhem) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jersey City, NJ Hard Rock / Metal band THEM DAMN KINGS has revealed the official music video for their debut single, "Throw it Away." Self-directed and produced by multi-talented front-man Jef Rhodes, "Throw it Away" is off of their upcoming album, Rise Up."It ("Throw it Away") was the first song written for the record. It makes me wanna get on a motorcycle and ride even though the song has nothing to do with that. It's about tossing away your fears in an abstract sort of way." - Jef Rhodes (Lead Guitar / Vocals)THEM DAMN KINGS is the one man Hard Rock wrecking machine created by New Jersey USA native, guitarist / multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Jef Rhodes. Jef is a long time professional Front Of House engineer, and backline tech who has over two decades of international touring experience with such bands as: Opeth, Cradle of Filth, Highly Suspect, Lacuna Coil, Watain, Mayhem, and others.By enlisting former Lacuna Coil drummer Ryan Blake Folden, the pair have recorded 'RISE UP', a monster of a debut album that sounds both new and exciting - while simultaneously reminding listeners of that golden age of the early '90s when Hard Rock, Metal, and Grunge ruled the late night rock clubs of the world.Jef is assembling a killer live band - featuring a number of seasoned professionals - and getting ready to hit the road!LIVE BAND LINE UP:Jef Rhodes - Lead Guitar / VocalsRyan Blake Folden - Drums (x-Lacuna Coil)Bass - TBAGogi Randhawa - Backing guitar (ex-Madam Mayhem)



