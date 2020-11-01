Alesso & Charlotte Lawrence Release New Song "The End"





"Lush melodies, dramatic builds, and top-shelf vocal guest spots" - Entertainment Weekly. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy Award-nominated artist Alesso & dark-pop artist/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence share their new single "THE END" via 10:22pm/Astralwerks. The euphoric yet emotionally raw track was co-written by Alesso, Lawrence, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt. "THE END" matches Alesso's magnetic and masterful production with a poignant vocal performance from Lawrence.Equally parts heavy-hearted and effervescent, "THE END" centers on Alesso's immaculate sound design, revealing his undeniable pop sensibilities and gift for crafting addictive beats. The song's bright textures build a brilliant tension with its narrative - a detailed story of a toxic romance, beautifully captured in Lawrence's dreamy vocals and gut-punching lyrics (e.g., "Never held my hand so you don't have to let it go")."THE END" follows Alesso's powerfully uplifting single "Midnight (feat. Liam Payne)," an April release accompanied by a performance video from the duo. In addition to earning praise from Rolling Stone, E!, and People, the track was lauded by the likes of MTV (who called it "the kind of mid-tempo, easy jam that lends itself nicely to big vistas") and Billboard (who hailed it as "a soaring anthem built on Alesso's grand-scale production"). Alesso is a global maverick in the dance world. Having garnered nearly 2 billion streams, the Sweden native has repeatedly proven that his influence transcends boundaries and crosses over into many other genres — to that end, he's collaborated with such eclectic artists as OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso, Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, Anitta, and more. With his past hits including the platinum-certified " If I Lose Myself " and gold-certified "Under Control," Alesso has also found major success with "Calling (Lose My Mind)," which topped the Billboard US Hot Dance Club Songs chart. On Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, his massive breakup anthem " Let Me Go " — a collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line — reached No. 9, while "Is That Me" peaked at No. 25. To date, he's performed at international festivals ranging from Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival to Electric Daisy Carnival, with his national TV experience including closing out GMA's Summer Concert Series, performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and performing on the AMAs.Hailed by Billboard for her "haunting take on pop rock," Atlantic recording artist Charlotte Lawrence has quickly proven to be a milestone artist, fusing deeply personal lyrics with larger-than-life melodies and epic choruses to create a remarkable, multi-faceted musical vision all her own. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter first earned critical acclaim - and millions of worldwide streams - for such breakthrough hits as "Just The Same" and "Sleep Talking," prompting applause from outlets spanning W, i-D, V Magazine, CLASH, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit and many more. A wide array of original music followed, including 2018's breakthrough debut EP, YOUNG, and an extraordinary string of releases like "Why Do You Love Me," "Navy Blue," "God Must Be Doing Cocaine," and "Joke's On You," the latter featured on BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM, Atlantic's star-studded musical companion to Warner Bros. Pictures' blockbuster Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn). Having firmly established herself as "a definitive force in the realm of pop," according to Ones To Watch, Lawrence has spent recent months hard at work in the studio, pushing her innovative blend of dark pop aesthetics with alternative rock energy even further into the extraordinary unknown. Charlotte's most recent single "Slow Motion," which V Magazine praised for "taking her sound to higher grounds," offers a glimpse of what's to come on her forthcoming EP, set for release early next year."A DJ superstar, producing massive, moody anthems of emotional transcendence for an audience of millions" - Rolling Stone"Main stage anthem maker Alesso is no stranger to reigning atop the dance charts" - Billboard"(An) electronic music superstar" - Forbes"Lush melodies, dramatic builds, and top-shelf vocal guest spots" - Entertainment Weekly.



