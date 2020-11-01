Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Mt. Joy + More Perform For Team Joe Sings





This week's artists include Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Dispatch, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Robert Cray, Lisa Loeb, Mt. Joy, Béla Fleck & Abby Washburn, Ketch Secor &



Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Rebel



Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:

Jason Mraz

Chromeo

Dispatch

Damian Kulash of OK Go

Robert Cray

Lisa Loeb

Mt. Joy

Béla Fleck & Abby Washburn

Ketch Secor &

G.E. Smith & Leroy Bell

Neal Frances

Emily Hackett

Gangstagrass

Quinn of Quinn & The Jukebox

Bruce Sudano



Ross Holmes

Shacar

The Shindellas

Waiting For Henry New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Biden for President announced the latest participants in the weekly online concert series titled Team Joe Sings. Each Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, artists release virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.This week's artists include Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Dispatch, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Robert Cray, Lisa Loeb, Mt. Joy, Béla Fleck & Abby Washburn, Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle, G.E. Smith & Leroy Bell, Neal Frances, Emily Hackett, Gangstagrass, Quinn of Quinn & The Jukebox, Bruce Sudano, Jesse Colin Young, Ross Holmes, Shacar, The Shindellas, and Waiting For HenryPrevious weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Misterwives, Matt Berninger of The National, Chloe x Halle, X Ambassadors, Andrew Bird, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, Aniello, Susan Werner, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Dar Williams, Gracie Abrams, Daya, Caroline Spence, Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor of Dandy Warhols, Low Cut Connie, BAILEN, Portugal. The Man, Robert Been of Black Motorcycle Club, Chris Thile, Sylvan Esso, Colin Meloy of The Decembrists, Kurt Vile, Amanda Palmer, Tune-Yards, Overcoats, Moon Taxi, Anthony McGill, The War and Treaty, Ranky Tanky, Adeline, Bottler, Lulu Simon, Audrey Kelly, and Zeke Thomas.Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:Jason MrazChromeoDispatchDamian Kulash of OK GoRobert CrayLisa LoebMt. JoyBéla Fleck & Abby WashburnKetch Secor & Molly TuttleG.E. Smith & Leroy BellNeal FrancesEmily HackettGangstagrassQuinn of Quinn & The JukeboxBruce Sudano Jesse Colin YoungRoss HolmesShacarThe ShindellasWaiting For Henry



