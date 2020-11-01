Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Mt. Joy + More Perform For Team Joe Sings

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Biden for President announced the latest participants in the weekly online concert series titled Team Joe Sings. Each Thursday
at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, artists release virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
This week's artists include Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Dispatch, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Robert Cray, Lisa Loeb, Mt. Joy, Béla Fleck & Abby Washburn, Ketch Secor & Molly
Tuttle, G.E. Smith & Leroy Bell, Neal Frances, Emily Hackett, Gangstagrass, Quinn of Quinn & The Jukebox, Bruce Sudano, Jesse
Colin Young, Ross Holmes, Shacar, The Shindellas, and Waiting For Henry
Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie
and The Postal Service, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Misterwives, Matt Berninger of The National, Chloe
x Halle, X Ambassadors, Andrew Bird, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, Aniello, Susan Werner, Jim James
of My Morning Jacket, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Dar Williams, Gracie Abrams, Daya, Caroline Spence, Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor of Dandy Warhols, Low Cut Connie, BAILEN, Portugal. The Man, Robert Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle
Club, Chris Thile, Sylvan Esso, Colin Meloy of The Decembrists, Kurt Vile, Amanda
Palmer, Tune-Yards, Overcoats, Moon Taxi, Anthony McGill, The War and Treaty, Ranky Tanky, Adeline, Bottler, Lulu Simon, Audrey Kelly, and Zeke Thomas.
