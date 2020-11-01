Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/11/2020

Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Mt. Joy + More Perform For Team Joe Sings

Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Mt. Joy + More Perform For Team Joe Sings
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Biden for President announced the latest participants in the weekly online concert series titled Team Joe Sings. Each Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, artists release virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This week's artists include Jason Mraz, Chromeo, Dispatch, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Robert Cray, Lisa Loeb, Mt. Joy, Béla Fleck & Abby Washburn, Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle, G.E. Smith & Leroy Bell, Neal Frances, Emily Hackett, Gangstagrass, Quinn of Quinn & The Jukebox, Bruce Sudano, Jesse Colin Young, Ross Holmes, Shacar, The Shindellas, and Waiting For Henry

Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Misterwives, Matt Berninger of The National, Chloe x Halle, X Ambassadors, Andrew Bird, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, Aniello, Susan Werner, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Dar Williams, Gracie Abrams, Daya, Caroline Spence, Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor of Dandy Warhols, Low Cut Connie, BAILEN, Portugal. The Man, Robert Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Chris Thile, Sylvan Esso, Colin Meloy of The Decembrists, Kurt Vile, Amanda Palmer, Tune-Yards, Overcoats, Moon Taxi, Anthony McGill, The War and Treaty, Ranky Tanky, Adeline, Bottler, Lulu Simon, Audrey Kelly, and Zeke Thomas.

Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:
Jason Mraz
Chromeo
Dispatch
Damian Kulash of OK Go
Robert Cray
Lisa Loeb
Mt. Joy
Béla Fleck & Abby Washburn
Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle
G.E. Smith & Leroy Bell
Neal Frances
Emily Hackett
Gangstagrass
Quinn of Quinn & The Jukebox
Bruce Sudano
Jesse Colin Young
Ross Holmes
Shacar
The Shindellas
Waiting For Henry






