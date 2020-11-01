Magoth Releases New Song "Ikaros"; New Album "Invictus" Due Later This Month





All nine tracks on "Invictus" were composed by vocalsit/Guitarist Heergott and he describes them as a deep "drag into the deepest abysses of depression, anxiety and treachory."



Tracklisting:

1. The Reckoning

2. Entering The Cavern Of Grief

3. Possessed By Anxiety

4. Ikaros

5. Cain

6. Ascension

7. The False King

8. Invictus

