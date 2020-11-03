



June

Sat 19th WOLVERHAMPTON, Grand Theatre (ON SALE SOON) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Russell Watson celebrates two decades of music on his new album '20' out now on BMG. The anniversary album features 13 newly recorded songs in his unmistakable trademark tenor and captures key moments in his career. Listen to '20' Here: https://russellwatson.lnk.to/twentyIDThis year Watson celebrates twenty years since the release of 'The Voice', his landmark debut album and the bestselling classical album of this century. His career has inspired so many and created an entire genre of classical music in the process. Russell has overcome many things in his life maintaining a dignity few could rival when struck by two brain tumours and bouncing back in a better voice than before.The album's track listing is a reimagining of his greatest hits. "There are certain songs that needed to be there because they define my career, with regards to recording but particularly live," Russell says. "Volare is a staple. I've sung it at every concert for at least 25 years. And obviously Nessun Dorma, which launched my career."The worldwide pandemic and travel restrictions meant that long-time producer Ian Tilley had to stay in his native New Zealand so Tilley assembled a socially distanced orchestra in Christchurch while Russell hunkered down in Wilmslow, England, taking instructions and overseeing proceedings via Skype."Normally I'd always be at orchestra sessions, but in fact this didn't feel much different," Russell admits. "I was in a booth wearing headphones. I could have been 10 feet rather than 10,000 miles away."Warmly referred to as the People's Tenor, Russell's journey has taken him from a Salford estate to the world's most prestigious concert halls, to becoming the best-selling male classical artist of all time.Russell's 20th Anniversary tour will now take place in 2021. Rescheduled dates below:JanuarySun 10th AYLESBURY, Waterside TheatreFebruaryThu 4th HARROGATE, Royal HallSun 7th CREWE, LyceumTue 9th HIGH WYCOMBE, Swan TheatreThu 11th NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert HallSun 14th WOKING, New Victoria TheatreTue 16th CHELTENHAM, Town HallThu 18th SHREWSBURY, Severn TheatreSat 20th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony HallSun 21st SOUTHEND, Cliffs PavilionThu 25th BASINGSTOKE, AnvilSun 28th YORK, BarbicanMarchTue 2nd LEICESTER, De Montfort HallSat 6th CARDIFF, St. David's HallSun 7th MILTON KEYNES, Milton Keynes TheatreTue 9th LEEDS, Town HallSun 14th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater HallSat 20th HULL, Bonus ArenaTue 30th BUXTON, Opera House (ON SALE SOON)JuneSat 19th WOLVERHAMPTON, Grand Theatre (ON SALE SOON)



