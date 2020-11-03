Topic & A7s Share Official Video For "Why Do You Lie To Me" (Ft. Lil Baby)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Topic and A7S unveiled the official video for their new global hit, "Why Do You Lie To Me
" featuring chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated rapper Lil Baby. Directed by German influencer Dagi Bee, the clip stars TikTok creators Anna Klinski and Tim Schaecker, alongside appearances from Topic and A7S, who gives a powerful vocal performance. Exploring themes of love, loss and sensuality, the video paints a hazy picture of a party where reality and illusion blur.
Since its release in August, "Why Do You Lie To Me
" has racked up over 26 million combined global streams. The track has earned strong radio support from BBC Radio
1 and other major stations around the world. Topic recently shared the Why Do You Lie To Me Remixes EP, which includes reworks from fellow German dance music talents Keanu Silva and viral duo twocolors, whose remix has already surpassed a million streams on Spotify. Topic, who has over 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, speaks with Flaunt Magazine about working with A7S and Lil Baby
in this feature.
"Why Do You Lie To Me
" follows "Breaking Me," the first collaboration from Platinum-selling German/Croatian producer Topic and Swedish singer/songwriter A7S, which has amassed more than one billion combined global streams to date. Following the viral success of "Breaking Me
" on TikTok, Topic and A7S watched the single climb into the Top 5 of the UK Official Singles Chart and enter the Billboard Hot 100. The song topped the Mediabase U.S. dance radio and the Global Top 200 Shazam charts.
Established in 1993 in New York City, Astralwerks was the brainchild of Caroline Records staffers who saw an opportunity for a label focused on the nascent electronic and ambient scene. Now based at the historic Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Astralwerks has emerged as a modern, artist-first label and the #1 market share leader for dance/electronic music in the U.S. Combining a scalable, independent and global-thinking ethos with the ability to tap into the resources of a major label has enabled Astralwerks to sign such artists as ILLENIUM, Jonas Blue, Alison Wonderland, EDEN, ZHU and Alesso. As a testament to its pioneering approach, Astralwerks has amassed 30 GRAMMY® nominations, taken home six GRAMMY Awards and had historic releases from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia, Halsey, Porter Robinson, Phoenix, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim
and many others. The label has also released such massive singles as the 5x Platinum "Happier
" by Marshmello
+ Bastille
and FISHER's "Losing It."