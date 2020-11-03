Bruce Springsteen's New Album 'Letter To You' Scores Huge Global Success





'Letter To You' was recorded live with the E Street Band over five days last year at Springsteen's home studio in NJ, and includes nine recent Springsteen compositions, as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, previously unreleased songs from the 1970s, "Janey Needs a Shooter," "If I Was the Priest," and "Song for Orphans." Springsteen is joined on 'Letter To You' by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen, mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig. The 'Letter To You' sessions reunited Springsteen and the E Street Band for the first time since The River tour, the top global tour of 2016.



Official Album Chart Debuts:

No.1 AUSTRALIA

No.1 AUSTRIA

No.1 BELGIUM

No.2 CANADA

No.2 FINLAND

No.4 FRANCE

No.2 GERMANY

No.1 IRELAND

No.1 ITALY

No.1 NETHERLANDS

No.1 NEW ZEALAND

No.1 NORWAY

No.1 SWEDEN

No.1 SWITZERLAND

No.1 UK

No.2 US



The recording sessions for 'Letter To You' were beautifully captured in a feature-length documentary film, "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You," that was released by Apple Original Films and premiered on Apple TV+ simultaneous with the album release on October 23. The film, directed by Thom Zimny, features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage and never-before-seen archival material. Springsteen also shares his thoughts and feelings behind the new music and his career as a musician. The film "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" was produced by Jon Landau and Thom Zimny and co-produced by



Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor and has been a MusiCares Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in




