Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 03/11/2020

Lake Street Dive Performs The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down" For Halloween

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lake Street Dive continues its annual Halloween tradition of costumed cover-song videos with a performance of The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down".
The video was filmed on the roof of a Brooklyn brownstone, à la Let It Be, by Johnny Frohman, with audio by Robin MacMillan, for the band's latest online Lounge Around Sounds Variety Hour episode, "Halloween Spooktacular!," from earlier this week. The next session, "ThanksForGiving," will take place on November 23; tickets are available here. You can hear Lake Street Dive's latest recording, the single "Making Do".






Most read news of the week
Andrea Bocelli Releases Brand New Duet "Pianissimo" With Cecilia Bartoli Ahead Of The Release Of His New Album, Believe, Out November 13
NY Rapper King Fed Releases New Official Music Video For 'What Do You Mean'
Trippie Redd Releases Long-Awaited Album "Pegasus"
Saban Music Group's Global Pop Duo Static & Ben El Release New Single "Shake Ya Boom Boom" In Collaboration With Black Eyed Peas
Rising Star Chesca Release "El Cambio," A Spanish Interpretation Of Diane Warren's "The Change," An Anthem For The Joe Biden And Kamala Harris 2020 Campaign And Beyond!
Them Damn Kings "Throw It Away" Music Video
City Girls Release The Official Music Video For "Flewed Out (Ft. Lil Baby)"
Dance Music Icon Armin Van Buuren Announces Virtual Reality Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy
New Beat Fund Share Cinematic Video For New Single "Look What You've Done"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0228670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014717578887939 secs