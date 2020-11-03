Lake Street Dive Performs The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down" For Halloween



Lake Street Dive continues its annual Halloween tradition of costumed cover-song videos with a performance of The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down". The video was filmed on the roof of a Brooklyn brownstone, à la Let It Be, by Johnny Frohman, with audio by Robin MacMillan, for the band's latest online Lounge Around Sounds Variety Hour episode, "Halloween Spooktacular!," from earlier this week. The next session, "ThanksForGiving," will take place on November 23; tickets are available here. You can hear Lake Street Dive's latest recording, the single "Making Do".




