News
Rock 03/11/2020

Some Surprise Elvis Costello News About Today's (October 31st) Selection For His "50 Songs For 50 Days" Work

Some Surprise Elvis Costello News About Today's (October 31st) Selection For His "50 Songs For 50 Days" Work
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Costello began "50 Songs For 50 Days" on September 15th and will conclude the work on November 3rd.

He says of the songs, mostly his own and recorded between 1977 and 2020, accompanied by lyric couplets he selected:
"These songs were written in response to events over these many years but it strikes me that you may find something useful in them at this present moment; a joke, a motto or even a couple of dance steps to keep the blood pumping and the hot sauce at hand."
https://www.elviscostello.com/#!/news/299354






