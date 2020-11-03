Mark Elliott Releases 'On My Way To See You' Music Video





"On My Way To See You" renders a warm, compassionate melody and shares his joy and gritty determination to finally make it home. The acoustic guitar is a beautiful focal point and shines throughout the song. Mark's masterful instrumentation allows the listener and viewer to journey along with him in a new and familiar way.



The lyrics "These thoughts I'm chasing try to slow me down But I can't turn around" express his love and longing with the relatable vulnerability of his need to just make it there. Elliott is a road-seasoned artist that has paid his dues, and his genuine vocals leave no doubt to how far he has traveled and where he wants to be.



"The road is lonely and never-ending when you're headed home. Your heart longs. Your mind races. Every worry spills into your thoughts as the miles stretch out through the windshield. This song is a vibe of guitars and steel with a constant tire over asphalt groove. The journey home is always the longest when someone you love is waiting...hopefully for you." -Mark Elliott



For anyone traveling in the coming months, this song will surely resonate in a powerful way as they are on their way, to see loved ones, maybe for the first time in a very long while. "On My Way To See You" is a great reminder that no matter how hard or how long, the journey will be worth it in the end.



Mark began making a name for himself as a singer-songwriter in the vibrant cultural scene of Washington, DC. While still a teen, he caught the attention of legendary songwriter Tom Paxton, who lit a fire in the young writer, leading him to Nashville and a publishing deal with Cherry Lane Music. Today he is a well-published and critically acclaimed songwriter, having won distinguished songwriting awards, including the Kerrville New Folk Award. He has written for many top publishing houses; Bluewater Music, Maypop Music group, and Sony Music/ATV leading to both independent and major-label artists recording his songs. Billboard Magazine called Mark's Neal McCoy hit, Every Man for Himself, "a song with rare lyrical and musical edge and the best cut on the album." Many other industry publications from the likes of Martin Guitar Company's Sounding Board Magazine and the UK's Maverick Magazine have heralded his work. Music Row Magazine said of Mark's, "Almost too good" and "I'll bet he's a killer to hear live." Alongside an active touring schedule with his band, Runaway Home, Mark has a new solo EP due out summer 2020, with the first single, Craziest Thing, dropping April 17th. Mark also writes books, blogs, and essays. Kirkus Reviews said of Mark's first full-length book, The Sons of Starmount: Memoir of a Ten-Year-Old Boy, "Cheerful, more thoughtful than most reminiscences, and quite enjoyable." Mark is a regular contributor to Songbones Magazine, and you can find his personal blog at imacre8tivesoul.com.




