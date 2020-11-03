Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 03/11/2020

Wyoming Punks System Restore Urge You To 'Wash Your Hands'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The band says, "Wash Your Hands was written by our former lead guitar player Mike Toups. He is a wicked germaphobe. When he would tour with us, he would take a gallon of hand sanitizer with us to every location. This song was written and recorded pre-covid; tracked, mixed, and mastered by Felipe Patino of Green Door Recordings. We had a lot of fun writing and recording this song. We hope you all enjoy it, And remember to always wash your hands!"

"Wash Your Hands" appears on System Restore's upcoming 7-inch ep 'User Friendly Fire', available via Sell The Heart Records December 2020.






