Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For 'This Is Christmas'





"This Is Christmas" is one of two original new songs featured on the band's brand new album It's Christmas All Over, out now via Warner Records. Marking the band's first-ever Christmas record, the project also showcases cover renditions of holiday staples such as "



It's Christmas All Over is available now on all digital streaming platforms HERE and the vinyl edition will be in stores this Friday, November 6th. The band is also offering exclusive merch bundles including a red vinyl LP, a



In December, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have unveiled their official music video for "This Is Christmas." Arriving just in time for the Christmas season, the piece finds the band driving through wintry landscapes as they make the classic journey home for the holidays."This Is Christmas" is one of two original new songs featured on the band's brand new album It's Christmas All Over, out now via Warner Records. Marking the band's first-ever Christmas record, the project also showcases cover renditions of holiday staples such as " Let It Snow ", "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and more.It's Christmas All Over is available now on all digital streaming platforms HERE and the vinyl edition will be in stores this Friday, November 6th. The band is also offering exclusive merch bundles including a red vinyl LP, a Goo Goo Dolls Crosley record player and additional limited run items that make for perfect gifts and stocking stuffers. For more information, please visit the band's website HERE.In December, Goo Goo Dolls will perform the first-ever Augmented Reality Movie Musical "It's Christmas All Over" in partnership with the live-streaming music platform FanTracks. Produced and directed by Barry Summers, the band will perform holiday tracks from It's Christmas All Over for the very first time. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.



