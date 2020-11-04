Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 04/11/2020

"Over Christmas" - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Unlucky at cards - and then also unlucky in love. For Basti (Luke Mockridge) things get really tough in the festive season: his career as a musician is not crowned with success and the prospect of having to celebrate a rather depressing Christmas after separating from his girlfriend Fine (Cristina do Rego) pulls the general mood down even more.

A visit over the holidays to meet his family promises a welcome distraction - but when his brother Niklas (Lucas Reiber) suddenly appears with ex Fine at his side, Basti even loses the last bit of hope for a happy future.






