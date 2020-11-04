The Vamps Announce Global Livestream Show From Hackney Round Chapel - Saturday 21st November

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh from the success of their No.1 album 'Cherry Blossom', pop superstars The Vamps today announce a one-off global livestream show at Hackney Round Chapel, London on Saturday 21st November.
This very special, multi-camera event will feature The Vamps fully live, with the performance streamed to fans around the world and time-zoned to specific regions.
Live From Hackney Round Chapel will not be available on demand after it has taken place, so with no audience in attendance the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets to the livestream broadcast.

Featuring the band's greatest hits alongside songs from 'Cherry Blossom', tickets for the show will go on sale from 9am GMT Friday 6th November.
https://thevamps.lnk.to/Livestream

The Vamps say: "In a year of so much uncertainty and divide it was more important than ever for us that we find a way to still share some music live with you. In normal times we would currently be heading out on the road to bring a Vamps show to you in person but as we all know this year hasn't quite gone to plan.

We are so thrilled to bring you 'The Vamps Live from Hackney Round Chapel' on the 21st November. We will be playing tracks from both our first four albums and our latest album Cherry Blossom, all from the iconic Hackney Round Chapel. We would love you to join us in watching from the comfort of your homes, wherever in the world your home may be. It's our hope that this will be something for us all to look forward to, and will bring as much joy to you watching as it will to us performing it."

Produced by Driift, the livestream will commence at the following local times, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.
• Livestream #1 (UK & EUROPE): 8pm GMT / 9pm CET
• Livestream #2 (US EAST COAST) : 8pm EST
• Livestream #3 (US WEST COAST) : 8PM PST
• Livestream #4 (AUS, NZ & ASIA) : 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT / 6pm JST & KST

In July of this year The Vamps returned to the music scene with the single 'Married In Vegas', A listed at BBC Radio 2 and a 'Record of the Week' for Matt & Mollie on BBC Radio 1. The track heralded a new era for the band, 'the rebirth of The Vamps'. Brad, Connor, Tristan and James have written their most personal and fully-formed album to date in 'Cherry Blossom', entering the UK Official Album Chart at No.1.

In the space of just six years The Vamps have morphed from bright-eyed and bushy-tailed boyband with instruments into a proper fully fledged pop band crafting arena-sized hits. Since their platinum-selling debut album, 'Meet The Vamps', crashed into the UK charts at number 2 in 2014, the band have been holding onto a dream-like rush of albums (five in total, including 2017's chart-topping 'Night & Day'(Night Edition), featuring the Matoma-assisted global smash 'All Night'), singles (eight top 40 hits including five top 10s), and world tours (they're the first band to headline London's O2 Arena five years in a row).
About

Driift is a promoter and producer of unforgettable, ticketed livestream events, working with headline artists, such as Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Dermot Kennedy, Biffy Clyro, James Bay, Niall Horan, and many others.
Re-establishing value in the audio-visual artform, we are dedicated to curating the greatest artists on the planet in their element. www.driift.live






