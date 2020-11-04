Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 04/11/2020

Nav Announces New Mixtape Emergency Tsunami To Release November 6

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) XO chart-topping rapper and producer Nav has announced a new mixtape Emergency Tsunami to be released on November 6 via XO/Republic/Universal Music.
The mixtape was entirely produced by longtime collaborator and "Turks" producer Wheezy and comes on the heels of an already banner year for the second-generation (Toronto) Canadian.

In May, he released his Good Intentions album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 - the follow-up to his Bad Habits album, which also debuted at #1 on the Billboard top 200 back in 2019.
Both albums have asserted his dominance in the mainstream, garnering coverage and acclaim from the likes of Variety Magazine, Rolling Stone, Complex, The Associated Press, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Fader, and so many more.






