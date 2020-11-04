Drink Flamingo Project Releases Tropical Debut Single And Music Video For 'Cocktails'





Tyler Whelan and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising music sensations, Drink Flamingo Project, comprised of longtime friends Craig Moritz and Tyler Whelan have released their debut single and music video, "Cocktails" that was premiered exclusively on The Country Network (TCN). The single sets fans on island time with a one-way ticket to any tropical destination one can dream of. With this release, listeners are transported to scenes of relaxation; chillin' on the sand with a drink in hand and zero cares to be had. "Cocktails" is well on its way to being among the greatest happy hour tunes and a staple on all feel good playlists. The music video features the duo soaking up the sun in true Floridian fashion and has us all wishing we were 'wasting away in Margaritaville'! "Cocktails" is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now."I am so pumped to be releasing our debut video/single "Cocktails" with my good friend, Tyler Whelan as our brand new duo, Drink Flamingo Project," says Craig Moritz. "We have been so fortunate to have had some really cool experiences as solo artists and are looking forward to our new journey as DFP. We are calling it "escapism" if you will, and we can't wait to share the feel-good vibes with everyone! Thank you so much to TCN for embracing our music and our brand with the world network premiere of our "Cocktails" video and for helping us spread some joy, love, and laughter to people everywhere."Drink Flamingo Project's collective tastes and talents offer up a whole new sound and angle with "Cocktails" that will leave fans playing on repeat. Craig and Tyler have proven that they are the real deal; sharing the stage with Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft, Kellie Pickler, Runaway June, Maggie Rose, Natalie Stovall, and Jeff Hanna. As solo artists, they have also shared stages with Jason Aldean, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dierks Bentley, Jo Dee Messina, Dwight Yoakam, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Travis Tritt, Sawyer Brown, and Diamond Rio."Every artist dreams about the day they will get to release their first single and music video," says Tyler Whelan. "We have worked our entire lives for this opportunity and couldn't be happier than to have "Cocktails" premiered on The Country Network! I hope you enjoy it and can't wait to get back on the road!"Tyler Whelan and Craig Moritz started their musical journey together several years ago when they started their first band 'Tailgate'. Even though 'Tailgate' only lasted a couple of years, it was a crucial part of laying down the foundation for the exciting new partnership which Craig and Tyler have built together today. Even though their career paths took them in different directions as solo artists, they would often team up to write and play shows together. What they began to notice was special chemistry forming every time they shared the stage. Not only did they feel that on-stage chemistry, so did their collective audiences. Fans would often say "when are you guys going to team up and do a project together?"



