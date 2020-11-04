Discogs Celebrates 20 Years Of Music And Data!









In five years, the user-built Database of music went from 6,300,000 recordings and 4,000,000 artists to over 13,211,000 releases and 7,195,000 artists - a 109% and 79% increase, respectively - solidifying Discogs as the largest physical music database in the world. In addition, Discogs Marketplace has connected buyers and sellers across the globe. In 2015, there were 10 million items available and thousands of sellers. In 2020, over 58 million items are currently listed through the site, making Discogs the premier spot for new releases to hard to find gems.



Nik Kinloch, Discogs Chief Data Officer, added, "It's been wild to watch Discogs grow and get ever more popular, year after year. I feel truly honored to serve such an amazing community of collectors and music fans, with everyone working together to build and maintain the Database for the benefit of all."



