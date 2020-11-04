Lesibu Grand To Play Punk Black Virtual World Tour





Lesibu Grand is still reeling from releasing their latest single "WFS" following a video premiere with AFROPUNK, who called the single "an instant classic" and "the new American national anthem." The new punk track calls out New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlanta based indie-rock band Lesibu Grand is excited to announce that they'll be performing a special virtual set as part of PUNK BLACK's Virtual World Tour on November 22nd at 8p ET live on PUNK BLACK's Facebook channel at facebook.com/wearepunkblack.On joining the tour, Lesibu Grand shares, "PUNK BLACK as an organization and community is supportive of a great variety of diverse bands, artists, and cosplayers from around the world. They extended an open, welcoming hand to Lesibu Grand when we were just getting started, and helped us find our place and connect to new fans. So of course we were 100% onboard to play their Virtual World Tour along with so many amazing bands and artists from the depths of the underground scene!"PUNK BLACK is a media network that features people of color in the rock, art, and cosplay communities through monthly events, festivals, podcasts, social media features, and more. "While we would normally be at the end of our traveling festival season, we've had to adapt to doing shows completely online due to the pandemic" shares PUNK BLACK creator Von Phoenix. "In the effort to do this and reach even more bands and people as ever before, we've created The Punk Back Virtual World Tour, which will be live-streamed from the PunkBlack Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wearepunkblack/)" The Tour will consist of at least 80 bands bands from all over the world, including US, UK, Mexico, and Australia, and will span from November 6th to January 2nd.Lesibu Grand is still reeling from releasing their latest single "WFS" following a video premiere with AFROPUNK, who called the single "an instant classic" and "the new American national anthem." The new punk track calls out America for its wide range of faults and failed policy and screams that, well, we f'ing suck. With a video and lyrics that are extremely poignant to the events of the past year, "WFS" could easily be a frontrunner for the theme song of 2020.



