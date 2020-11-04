Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 04/11/2020

Melissa Etheridge Surprises A 14-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy On The Kelly Clarkson Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 14-year-old Salem Meade is a guitar legend in the making. She started shredding guitar at a very young age and hopes to follow in the footsteps of female guitarists like Joan Jett and Melissa Etheridge. Luckily for Salem, Melissa is ready to surprise this young musician with the gift of a lifetime.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.






