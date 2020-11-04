Remembrance Week 2020 On The BBC





On TV, BBC One will broadcast Remembrance Week 2020, including:

The Festival Of Remembrance (Saturday 7 November, 9.10pm-10.30pm), the annual commemorative event from the Royal Albert Hall hosted by Huw Edwards and featuring a tributes from TRH The

Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph (Sunday 8 November, 10.15am-11.45am with highlights on BBC Two at 7pm-8.10pm)

Saturday 7 November, 9.10pm - 10.30pm



BBC One

Huw Edwards presents The Royal British Legion's annual Festival Of Remembrance from the Royal Albert Hall in London. In this socially distanced event, TRH The



To mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War, the event will reflect veterans' first-hand experiences of service in



Mica Paris, Freya Ridings, Marisha Wallace and



The event will culminate in the act of remembrance, and as the poppy petals fall in the Royal Albert Hall the Festival will pay tribute to all victims of war and remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms and way of life.



A BBC Studios production commissioned by Carla-Maria

Executive Producer: Kate Shiers

Series Producer: Catherine Stirk



Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph

Sunday 8 November, 10.15am - 11.45am

BBC One (highlights on BBC Two at 7pm to 8.10pm











A BBC Studios production commissioned by Carla-Maria

Director:

Executive Producer: Michael Cole

Series Producer: Rosheen Archer



Wednesday 11 November, 10.30am - 11.45am (highlights on BBC Two at 7pm to 7.30pm)

BBC One



Huw Edwards presents coverage live from Westminster Abbey of a unique event marking the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior. It will also celebrate the unveiling of the Cenotaph, bringing to a close centennial tributes marking the end of WWI.



An Armistice Day ceremony, encompassing the



A BBC Studios production commissioned by Carla-Maria

Executive Producer:

Producer: Seren Irvine



Radio

Festival Of Remembrance - Saturday 7 November, 8pm to 9pm - BBC

Paddy O'Connell presents highlights from The



In the year that marks the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day and the 80th Anniversary of the



Veterans, Military service personnel, representatives of the Civilian Services and those who have lost loved ones come together in the spectacular setting of the Royal Albert Hall to give thanks and pay tribute to all who gave their lives in the service of their country, and who continue to risk their lives today.



Covid-19 restrictions have brought a very different type of Remembrance this year, as people across the country are encouraged to make Remembrance their own. This year, there won't be the usual audience filling the seats of the Royal Albert Hall, instead there will be safely-distanced specially invited guests to represent those who cannot be there in person.



Remembrance of those who have died in this pandemic also forms a backdrop to the event this year, as many will wish to mark the part played by the armed forces in protecting our national life.



The



The Festival concludes with the Service Of Remembrance, during which thousands of poppy petals are dropped from the roof of the hall, representing the lives lost in both World Wars, and subsequent conflicts.

Producer: Katharine Longworth for BBC



Ceremony Of Remembrance from the Cenotaph

Sunday 8 November, 10.30am - 11.45am

BBC



Paddy O'Connell sets the scene in London's Whitehall for the solemn ceremony, when the nation remembers the sacrifice made by so many in the two world wars and in other more recent conflicts.



The traditional music of remembrance is played by the massed bands. After the Two Minutes Silence and Last Post, wreaths are laid at the foot of the Cenotaph by members of the Royal Family, political leaders and representatives of Commonwealth countries, before a short Service of Remembrance.



The number of veterans in the March Past is reduced this year and the streets are not lined by the usual crowds, but the familiar music and movements of the ceremony remain. As the nation marks anniversaries of The

Producer: Katharine Longworth for BBC



An Unknown

Monday 9 November, 9.45am - 10am

BBC



Drawn from official documents of the time, newspaper reports, and writings of those involved, this is the story of how on Armistice Day 1920, 100 years ago, an unknown warrior was buried among the kings in Westminster Abbey and became a symbol of a nation's grief and gratitude.



Britain in 1920 was extremely unsettled, spiritually, emotionally and politically. Many were still in mourning for those lost in the Great War. Across the fields of France and Flanders, bodies were still being exhumed and taken to the new war cemeteries, many of them never to be identified.



Many families were never to know where their loved ones were buried. And for those that did, the government had already decided that no bodies were to be returned to their families and that, for the time being, travel to the graves in the fields of France and



One wise war padre, who felt acutely the sorrow of the bereaved, suggested that one unknown soldier could be brought home. One body to stand for the many.



The music used in this programme was played as the congregation waited in the Abbey for the c to arrive.

