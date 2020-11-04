Wyoming Punks System Restore Urge You To "Wash Your Hands"



"Wash Your Hands" appears on

Pre-order today via Sell The

https://selltheheartrecords.limitedrun.com

https://selltheheartrecords.bandcamp.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/the.System.Restore/

Bandcamp: https://systemrestore.bandcamp.com/

Website: www.selltheheartrecords.com

Webstore : https://selltheheartrecords.limitedrun.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/selltheheart

Instagram: www.instagram.com/selltheheartrecords

Facebook: www.facebook.com/selltheheart New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The band says, "Wash Your Hands was written by our former lead guitar player Mike Toups. He is a wicked germaphobe. When he would tour with us, he would take a gallon of hand sanitizer with us to every location. This song was written and recorded pre-covid; tracked, mixed, and mastered by Felipe Patino of Green Door Recordings. We had a lot of fun writing and recording this song. We hope you all enjoy it, And remember to always wash your hands!""Wash Your Hands" appears on System Restore's upcoming 7-inch ep 'User Friendly Fire', available via Sell The Heart Records December 2020.Pre-order today via Sell The Heart Recordshttps://selltheheartrecords.limitedrun.comhttps://selltheheartrecords.bandcamp.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/the.System.Restore/Bandcamp: https://systemrestore.bandcamp.com/Website: www.selltheheartrecords.comWebstore : https://selltheheartrecords.limitedrun.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/selltheheartInstagram: www.instagram.com/selltheheartrecordsFacebook: www.facebook.com/selltheheart



