Wyoming Punks System Restore Urge You To "Wash Your Hands"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The band says, "Wash Your Hands was written by our former lead guitar player Mike Toups. He is a wicked germaphobe. When he would tour with us, he would take a gallon of hand sanitizer with us to every location. This song was written and recorded pre-covid; tracked, mixed, and mastered by Felipe Patino of Green Door Recordings. We had a lot of fun writing and recording this song. We hope you all enjoy it, And remember to always wash your hands!"
"Wash Your Hands" appears on System
Restore's upcoming 7-inch ep 'User Friendly Fire', available via Sell The Heart
Records December 2020.
Pre-order today via Sell The Heart
Records
https://selltheheartrecords.limitedrun.com
https://selltheheartrecords.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/the.System.Restore/
Bandcamp: https://systemrestore.bandcamp.com/
Website: www.selltheheartrecords.com
Webstore : https://selltheheartrecords.limitedrun.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/selltheheart
Instagram: www.instagram.com/selltheheartrecords
Facebook: www.facebook.com/selltheheart