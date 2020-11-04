Panoramic Electro-Pop "Going Home" From Montpellier's Deleo

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After having successfully launched 2 singles during COVID, Deleo continue to distill the fruits of thier upcoming album. And this time, with 'Going Home', the Montpellier combo plunge us into a multidimensional universe half-angel, half-demon ...



'Going Home' is a pure ballad. Correction: 'Going Home' seems like a pure ballad. But in fact the song reveals layers like infinitely opening drawers. Over the vibrant chords of an acoustic guitar, a voice begins to sing a melancholy melody at a cosmic distance that recalls The xx or London Grammar. This track evokes the mellow sadness of Autumn. As you listen and relisten, you spin endlessly against the backdrop of a sharp, haunting arpeggiator that drives this song towards the softly shining stars … far away from yourself.



