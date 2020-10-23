Blue Statue Explore Existence, Trust And Freedom With New Noise-Rock Double A Side





Featured recently on Steve Lamacq's BBC 6



Blue Statue's sound fuses the noisier side of indie with the grungier side of punk to produce banging songs with driving rhythms, thunderous riffs and earworm choruses. 'V.F.' is a ferocious pounding garage-rock explosion that twists and turns, dissolving into awesome effervescent feedback chaos, whilst its partner in crime 'So to speak' is dripping with intoxicating fuzzy melodic guitar lines and infectious hungover vocal refrains that get under the skin.



While heavily influenced by great bands of the garage-rock, post-punk and noise-rock persuasion, inspiration is also drawn from looking out into a world of art and philosophical enquiry to bring eternal themes such as existence, trust and freedom into the context of modern life.



The band's DIY video for 'V.F.' sees them battle subconscious fear, symbolised by a silver veiled quarantined figure clutching an orange flower. The band eventually overcome the entity to set the petals free into a river. The accompanying video for 'So to speak' is equally as intriguing and abstract with a surreal stop motion drama involving an out of control yeti. Both are striking tracks combining a powerful sound with intellectual nuances that show why this band is hotly tipped for an imminent rise.

