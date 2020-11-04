|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Death Pop what is that? What if you Mixed- Husker Du, Pixies, Rem, Bob Segar and Foo Fighters
with NYC Hardcore and 90's Death metal Vocals. DEATH POP!!!! Now you get it. This Duo from Bay Area of Florida and Phoenix
AZ have created music in such Projects at Space King, Cosmic Punch (TMG/ Knife
Fight), As All Die (Crowd Control Activities/ Fracture Spaces), Long Winters Stare ( Dark Symphonies) Black
Depths Grey Waves ( Aesthetic Death) and Until the Sky Dies ( Cimmerian Shade).
Idiot Robot are coming at you with an 11 song Album released on Dead Games Records. Weirdo , Outsider, Catchy and Avant. Yes to all the above. Idiot Robot has no game plan just to create music they find interesting. It's now your turn to explore and see what treasures await your aural pathway...
Idiot Robot- Idiot Robot
1. The Anthem
2. Everytime
3. You tell me
4. 123 Blast Off
5. Black
days again
6. Grey Pop Story
7. The Story
8. The Runaway
9. Watching the Sky
10.The Way
11.Love CL
Running time -37:04
Lineup:
Clint Listing- Harsh Voice, Voice, Bass, Guitars
Ryan Michalski- Voice, Guitars, Synth, Drums
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Idiotrobot
BandCamp https://idiotrobot.bandcamp.com/releases
https://deadgamesrecords.com