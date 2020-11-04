



Idiot Robot are coming at you with an 11 song Album released on Dead Games Records. Weirdo , Outsider, Catchy and Avant. Yes to all the above. Idiot Robot has no game plan just to create music they find interesting. It's now your turn to explore and see what treasures await your aural pathway...



Idiot Robot- Idiot Robot

1. The Anthem

2. Everytime

3. You tell me

4. 123 Blast Off

5.

6. Grey Pop Story

7. The Story

8. The Runaway

9. Watching the Sky

10.The Way

11.Love CL

Running time -37:04



Lineup:

Clint Listing- Harsh Voice, Voice, Bass, Guitars

Ryan Michalski- Voice, Guitars, Synth, Drums



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Idiotrobot

BandCamp https://idiotrobot.bandcamp.com/releases

