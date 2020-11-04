Vivian Green Readies The Release Of Her 7th Studio Album "Love Absolute" (November 13th) & Releases New Song 'Where You Are'





Facebook: /IAmVivianGreen New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The SRG/ILS Group in partnership with Make Noise Recordings proudly recently announced the release of "LOVE ABSOLUTE", the anticipated seventh studio album from multi-award winning singer-songwriter, VIVIAN GREEN. "LOVE ABSOLUTE" will be globally released on Friday, November 13th, via the Make Noise/SRG ILS/UMG label imprint. The album is officially available for pre-sale now and fans have been treated to the songs "You Send Me" and " Where You Are ", with the pre-order of the album. Also, this Friday, November 6th, fans will receive the song, "Light Up " featuring Ghostface Killah as an additional treat in anticipation to the album release."You Send Me" was written by Vivian Green and co-written and produced by Kwamé Holland. The kick-off song made its world premiere on RollingOut.com to rave reviews. LOVE ABSOLUTE features guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Internationally renown saxophonist Mike Philips, family members including her sister and son Jordan."I felt liberated to explore what was in my head without a spotlight, judgment or criticism, while recording Love Absolute," mentions Vivian. "I began writing songs at the piano when I was just eleven years old. For me it is the purest expression of songwriting. My voice and the keys serve as vessels of the music in my head. In my solitude and away from the studio. While that surely comes later, I prefer the raw expression to come first, because there is certainly magic there. That magic is what makes "Love Absolute" different from my previous albums.""Every ballad and mid-tempo began at the piano. I went back to the genesis and purity of my craft. While there are tracks on previous albums that came about this way, I never intentionally and insistently made half of an album from scratch," she recalls. "I've listened to "Love Absolute" many times and I must say that it's wonderfully versatile and beautifully cohesive. It's gentle, tough, regretful, sexy, honest, loving and gives fans a look into my life. It also conveys self-love; love of my people; love of jazz; love of my privacy; and love of love. I haven't made an album this honest in some years," adds Vivian.LOVE ABSOLUTE Tracklist:1. Love Song2. You Send Me3. He Didn't Hurt Me4. This Love5. Light Up (featuring Ghostface Killah)6. Where You Are7. Harlem Blues (featuring Mike Phillips)8. Pain9. That Kinda Pain10. Jordan's Question11. We Are Everywhere12. Sweet Home13. The Walk UpVivian shares, "Kwame was the perfect producer to make this album with, because it's NOT his preference to write this way. He is one of the most talented persons I've ever met and when he is out of his comfort zone, his versatility and genius just soar. The up-tempos and harder tracks are certainly his expression and the softer tracks are mine. We truly balance each other creatively. A few of my favorite tracks on the album includes; "That Kinda Pain". It's raw, dark and goes pretty hard. " Where You Are " is probably the most soulful track on the album. It expresses how much I love being with my love.""In "We Are Everywhere", I remind us of how large the trade was, how spread out we are, and how we share the same struggles. " Light Up ", another one of our signature "bangers"! Coming up in a "Wu Tang" household, I couldn't have imagined that I would have such a hot record with Ghostface Killah. Lastly, "Harlem Blues", featuring saxophonist Mike Phillips is a song I've loved for many years. As a teenager, I used to sing it in talent shows or anytime I was prompted to sing. I'm so excited for people to hear this interpretation and Mike Phillips' performance is just brilliant," says Vivian Green.Born in Philadelphia Vivian Green was raised in a home where Motown and other R&B classics were always playing. At fifteen she began to record at multi-platinum group Boyz II Men's studio and soon received her first professional songwriting credit for the song "Dear God" from the group's platinum selling album Evolution.Determined to be a recording artist, Green continued to write and record relentlessly. Her mature, sultry voice and knowledge of the material allowed her to perform in some of Philadelphia's premiere clubs at an early age. At 19 Vivian landed a recording deal with Sony Music and released her debut album A Love Story in 2002. The album contained her first #1 hit "Emotional Roller Coaster". The album and single were ultimately certified Gold.Her second album Vivian released in 2005, produced her second #1 hit "Gotta Go Gotta Leave". In 2015 Vivian signed with producer and recording artist Kwamè Holland's label Make Noise Recordings (Capitol Records). The first release was Vivid written & produced by Vivian & Kwamè. This garnered her biggest hit in 10 yrs with " Get Right Back To My Baby ". The single reached #2 on the R&B charts & garnered Vivian a Nomination for a Soul Train Award. The album also included the song "Grown Folks Music (Work)" which was a top 15 Billboard Adult R&B hit.Vivian & Kwamè followed up with the album VGVI in 2017. The single " I Don't Know " quickly became Vivian's 7th top 10 R&B hit. In 2019 Vivian Green and Make Noise records joined forces with The SoNo Recording Group for her 7th studio album Love Absolute. Once again produced by Kwamè along with Vivian, the album keeps her energetic tone while her writing dives deeper into a soulful vibe. Vivian touches on romance, heartache, pain, self-love and the as always socially conscious issues. With guest appearances from Ghostface Killah on " Light Up ", Mike Philips on the classic W.C. Handy tune "Harlem Blues", and even her family members including her sister and son Jordan. 