Paloma Faith Releases 'Gold'



"For the music video I was about 2.5 months pregnant and it was a heatwave of 38 degrees... I still hadn't told anyone I was pregnant so I had to pretend it was all fine, which would have been ok... if I wasn't hanging off a giant yellow digger! It was physically demanding but the people who worked on the video and the other dancers were joyous and kept me so buoyant I didn't realise until I got home I was shattered!" - Paloma



A slice of powerful pop perfection, 'Gold' is a glittering dedication to self-belief. Reflecting Paloma's renewed positive outlook, the single provides the perfect escape from everyday woes. 'Gold' also arrives today with a riotous video filmed in Hackney. Clad in gold boxer-shorts, a voluminous pink ball-gown and biker boots accessorized with a giant pair of bolt cutters, Paloma looks dressed to dominate in the fiery video. 'Gold' follows the singer, a choir and a host of dancers using an abandoned building-site as their stage for a dramatic performance of the single. Filmed whilst she was in the early stages of her pregnancy, Paloma performed all of her own stunts for the video.



Speaking of the making of 'Gold', Paloma said: "'Gold' is the only song on the album which wasn't recorded in my basement. It was recorded at Steve Mac's studio, who penned the song with the wonderful Sigrid. As a result it embodies freedom and joy and a celebration of life, perfect escapism for a time when we need to remember we are free spirits. 'Gold' is a song about how the spirit conquers everything and whatever you are going through your true virtues are inside you. For the music video I was about 2.5 months pregnant and it was a heatwave of 38 degrees.... I still hadn't told anyone I was pregnant so I had to pretend it was all fine, which would have been ok... if I wasn't hanging off a giant yellow digger! It was physically demanding but the people who worked on the video and the other dancers were joyous and kept me so buoyant I didn't realise until I got home I was shattered!"



Infinite Things saw Paloma work with a small group of long-time and new collaborators including the producers Patrick Wimberly and Detonate, songwriters Ed Harcourt, Starsmith, Tre Jean Marie alongside the producer and songwriter MNEK and friend



Talking about Infinite Things Paloma said: "I'm trying to relinquish the expectation, that a lot of people are raised with, that the only good life is a happy one. I don't think that's realistic. It's about the peaks and troughs because if you didn't have one you wouldn't recognise the other."



'Gold' marks the latest unveiling from Infinite Things following 'Last Night On Earth', 'Falling Down', and the poignant 'Better Than This'. Arriving accompanied by a video directed by



2021 will also see Paloma hitting the road again for a huge 26 date UK tour including two nights at London's iconic Palladium. Full dates below & more info here.



This is a new Paloma Faith, an artist who has retreated within herself and found not the careful, polished veteran of show business - but the 22-year-old art student being led by her own creativity.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of her fifth studio album Infinite Things, Paloma Faith today shares the latest single and video from the project 'Gold' - out now via RCA Records."For the music video I was about 2.5 months pregnant and it was a heatwave of 38 degrees... I still hadn't told anyone I was pregnant so I had to pretend it was all fine, which would have been ok... if I wasn't hanging off a giant yellow digger! It was physically demanding but the people who worked on the video and the other dancers were joyous and kept me so buoyant I didn't realise until I got home I was shattered!" - PalomaA slice of powerful pop perfection, 'Gold' is a glittering dedication to self-belief. Reflecting Paloma's renewed positive outlook, the single provides the perfect escape from everyday woes. 'Gold' also arrives today with a riotous video filmed in Hackney. Clad in gold boxer-shorts, a voluminous pink ball-gown and biker boots accessorized with a giant pair of bolt cutters, Paloma looks dressed to dominate in the fiery video. 'Gold' follows the singer, a choir and a host of dancers using an abandoned building-site as their stage for a dramatic performance of the single. Filmed whilst she was in the early stages of her pregnancy, Paloma performed all of her own stunts for the video.Speaking of the making of 'Gold', Paloma said: "'Gold' is the only song on the album which wasn't recorded in my basement. It was recorded at Steve Mac's studio, who penned the song with the wonderful Sigrid. As a result it embodies freedom and joy and a celebration of life, perfect escapism for a time when we need to remember we are free spirits. 'Gold' is a song about how the spirit conquers everything and whatever you are going through your true virtues are inside you. For the music video I was about 2.5 months pregnant and it was a heatwave of 38 degrees.... I still hadn't told anyone I was pregnant so I had to pretend it was all fine, which would have been ok... if I wasn't hanging off a giant yellow digger! It was physically demanding but the people who worked on the video and the other dancers were joyous and kept me so buoyant I didn't realise until I got home I was shattered!"Infinite Things saw Paloma work with a small group of long-time and new collaborators including the producers Patrick Wimberly and Detonate, songwriters Ed Harcourt, Starsmith, Tre Jean Marie alongside the producer and songwriter MNEK and friend Josef Salvat. This record is more than an album about relationships. It's a rumination on sickness and loss. It's about finding your way back to romance within a long term relationship. It's her most confident record yet from a female artist who's been in the game for two decades.Talking about Infinite Things Paloma said: "I'm trying to relinquish the expectation, that a lot of people are raised with, that the only good life is a happy one. I don't think that's realistic. It's about the peaks and troughs because if you didn't have one you wouldn't recognise the other."'Gold' marks the latest unveiling from Infinite Things following 'Last Night On Earth', 'Falling Down', and the poignant 'Better Than This'. Arriving accompanied by a video directed by David Wilson, 'Better Than This' continued to showcase Paloma's evolution as an artist. The visual laid Paloma against a backdrop of vignettes of human error which historically continuously repeat. The video saw her shine a light on prevalent issues including climate emergency, police brutality, race and class divide and the injustices of war.2021 will also see Paloma hitting the road again for a huge 26 date UK tour including two nights at London's iconic Palladium. Full dates below & more info here.This is a new Paloma Faith, an artist who has retreated within herself and found not the careful, polished veteran of show business - but the 22-year-old art student being led by her own creativity. Catch Paloma live when she embarks on her UK 2021 tour next September.



