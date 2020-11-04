Incursion - "The Hunter"





Incursion has reunited and burst onto the traditional



The Hunter born in a war-torn land and destined to fight for survival since birth, faced all adversaries, man and beast alike. He mastered his inner demons through faith, battle and revenge. The Hunter's blade led him through chaos to his final struggle with the false king. In his quest to become the King of All the Land, The Hunter's journey is ageless, but almost forgotten.

The Hunter EP was recorded at Alpaca Ranch Recording by Chris Short ( Alestorm ). It was mixed by Jorg Uken

at Soundlodge Studios ( Anvil,

and Incursion look forward to delivering their first full length album in 2021.

Recorded at Alpaca Ranch Studios (Winter Park, FL).

Additional recordings at Samson Pro Studios (Nashville, TN) and Daylight Studios (Nashville, TN).

Mixed by Jorg Uken at Soundlodge Recording Studio (Rhauderfehn, Germany).

Mastered by Jorg Uken

Engineered by Chris Short.



Tracklist:

I. The Hunter: Prologue

II.

III. Guiding Faith

IV. Fade To Black

V. Kingdom Of The Dead

VI. The Hunter: King Of All The Land



Line-up:

Steve Samson - Vocals

Maxx Havick - Guitars

Michael Lashinsky - Guitars

Stone Jamess - Bass





https://incursionmetal.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNWtHLWL117_61xngaqh7A

https://open.spotify.com/album/0DuxRi3ssT43x1DeaFgVAH?si=cn63SMPBS2-abCod10naLQ

https://www.facebook.com/TheBandIncursion/

https://www.instagram.com/thebandincursion/

https://www.incursionheavymetal.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) " The Hunter " is Incursion's debut EP, a US band originally active between 1982 and 1986, which returned its activity back in 2018. Ready to assault you with their New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal, Incursion are set to release " The Hunter " on CD and vinyl this fall.Incursion has reunited and burst onto the traditional Heavy Metal scene. The band has released their debut six-song EP - The Hunter - on No Remorse Records. Incursion consists of original members Maxx Havick and Michael Lashinsky on guitars with Buddy Norris on drums. The lineup is completed by Stone Jamess on bass and Steve Samson on lead vocals.The Miami, FL based band was active from 1982-1986 and did not have a formal release outside a locally produced cassette compilation of Florida Hardcore and metal bands in 1985. In 2018 the three original members got back together with the intent of finally performing and recording their wealth of material. Recruiting Steve and then Stone made the band complete and ready to present the music as it was intended. The Hunter is a concept EP.The Hunter born in a war-torn land and destined to fight for survival since birth, faced all adversaries, man and beast alike. He mastered his inner demons through faith, battle and revenge. The Hunter's blade led him through chaos to his final struggle with the false king. In his quest to become the King of All the Land, The Hunter's journey is ageless, but almost forgotten.The Hunter EP was recorded at Alpaca Ranch Recording by Chris Short ( Alestorm ). It was mixed by Jorg Ukenat Soundlodge Studios ( Anvil, Savage Blood, Powergame ). The Artwork was created by famed artist Phil Lawvere ( Celtic Frost, Kreator, Hirax ). The alliance with No Remorse will increase the interest in The Hunter EPand Incursion look forward to delivering their first full length album in 2021.Recorded at Alpaca Ranch Studios (Winter Park, FL).Additional recordings at Samson Pro Studios (Nashville, TN) and Daylight Studios (Nashville, TN).Mixed by Jorg Uken at Soundlodge Recording Studio (Rhauderfehn, Germany).Mastered by Jorg UkenEngineered by Chris Short.Tracklist:I. The Hunter: PrologueII. Warrior Of DestructionIII. Guiding FaithIV. Fade To BlackV. Kingdom Of The DeadVI. The Hunter: King Of All The LandLine-up:Steve Samson - VocalsMaxx Havick - GuitarsMichael Lashinsky - GuitarsStone Jamess - Bass Buddy Norris - Drumshttps://incursionmetal.bandcamp.com/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNWtHLWL117_61xngaqh7Ahttps://open.spotify.com/album/0DuxRi3ssT43x1DeaFgVAH?si=cn63SMPBS2-abCod10naLQhttps://www.facebook.com/TheBandIncursion/https://www.instagram.com/thebandincursion/https://www.incursionheavymetal.com/



