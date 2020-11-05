Becoming - "In The Name Of God"



Hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area music scene known for such classic old school acts as Metallica, Exodus, Machine Head, Testament, Death Angel, and Forbidden; BECOMING delivers quality lyrical and musical content regardless of genre.

In a world filled with imitations, negativity, and gimmicks, BECOMING innovates to take you away from the everyday typical metal clichés to a place where you feel energized, uplifted, and empowered. BECOMING does not allow the listener to wallow in self pity or hold a victims mentality.



BECOMING is "Spiritual Metal to Awaken Your Soul". Tackling many of life's most difficult topics and shining a light into the darkness to help the listener self actualize and gain the needed perspectives and strength to make it though difficult times is what makes BECOMING a unique breath of fresh air for heavy metal.

Fueled by great songs, meaningful messages, pure unadulterated power, thoughtful instrumentation and grooves, BECOMING captivates the most diehard of heavy music fans and attracts new fans from all genres who are searching for something more to raise their consciousness, shatter illusions, and find the divinity within to help them on their journey through this life.



BECOMING is the next generation that can without a doubt carry the heavy metal torch with dignity and respect into the future.

About "In The Name Of God": This album was written, produced, engineered, and mixed by founding member Jason Hardouin and final mastering was done by the legendary Chris "Zeuss" Harris (also known for his groundbreaking work with Hatebreed, Rob Zombie, Demon Hunter,



For the album artwork BECOMING worked with



"In The Name of God" is an album that takes the listener away from all the metal cliches while empowering them and bringing hope during these turbulent times in a world that desperately needs an awakening.



"In The Name of God" transcends genre while truly innovating in all of the right ways. True to their bay area metal roots, but complete with tight hooks, bouncing grooves, and quality lyrical and musical content, BECOMING has created a timeless masterpiece with "In The Name of God". This album will earn it's place in your musical catalog and soul.



Artist: BECOMING

Album: In The Name of God

1. The Storm

2. Through The Now

3. In The Name of God

4. This

5. Alienation

6. Redemption

7. How We Livin'

8. Loyal

9. Powerlines

10. Wish

11. It's Fine

12. There Again

13. And So Then...



BECOMING is currently available on all major digital music platforms:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/in-the-name-of-god/1515327064

https://open.spotify.com/album/6mnQuJPWkqSOm8Fkzoc8qH?si=TXV2DavWS7qUTIBQf2BN4g

https://music.amazon.com/albums/B08BYGYBHW?ref=dm_sh_kLe7evcp5JSOjionVTGjxhtTz



https://www.BECOMING.band

https://www.facebook.com/becomingband

https://www.instagram.com/thebandbecoming

https://www.twitter.com/becomingband

https://www.youtube.com/becomingband

