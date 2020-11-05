Profound Music Video From Pop-Punk Three Cheers Too Late Upcoming Single "Everything, Everyone"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop-punk band Three Cheers Too Late gets candid about losing a family member in their upcoming music video "Everything, Everyone". From upcoming EP Ernestine, due November 20th, thoughtfully named after vocalist Anthony Santiago's late grandmother, "Everything, Everyone" has strong rhythms and a sincere story. The music video is a visual surrounding tragedy and loss but with an added fairytale-like option: the ability to timetravel. Using this ability, the video's narrater re-visits his favorite memories with his loved one.



Anthony Santiago elaborates "There comes a time in life when everyone has to say goodbye to either someone or something they loved. Recently, I've experienced this after losing my grandmother due to complications from a surgery. Next thing I knew, I was saying goodbye. In that moment, and ever since, it has felt like the whole world I knew is different. As if the sun will never shine again. I have to learn what life is like without her.



This idea of eventually having to say goodbye to everything and everyone you have loved is what inspired me to write Everything, Everyone. We all eventually have to learn this truth and understand that time stands still for no one. No one is indestructible. In the end, nothing lasts forever."



