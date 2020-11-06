Guitar Center's New Video Campaign Features Grammy Award-Winner H.E.R.





Additionally, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guitar Center, the world's largest musical instrument retailer, has enlisted the support of highly revered musicians from all corners of the music community with unique sounds and voices to launch its new inspirational "Make Music" campaign. The campaign features a series of 25 artist videos released on GuitarCenter.com and its YouTube channel starting Thursday, November 5 through Thursday, December 24. The campaign spotlights a combination of legendary artists, innovative producers, and rising musicians discussing the driving forces behind their creativity and why they make music.Headlining the series is a video from GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. Subsequent videos will feature a range of artists across all music genres, as well as exclusive musical content from a selection of groundbreaking artists."The past year has presented many challenges, but it is clear that the importance of music as a means of comfort has become more and more front-and-center," said Jeannine D'Addario, Guitar Center's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "With the 'Make Music' campaign, we wanted to get inside the minds of the artists that we all admire and hear from them on what music means to them. We hope that visitors to our website and subscribers to our YouTube channel find a lot of wisdom and joy in these videos leading up to the end of this very stressful, trying year. Every one of these artists has a different perspective, but there is a common thread across all of their testimonials: music is how they express themselves to the world, and it's an emotional release and a celebration."In addition to showcasing musicians and music influencers on its social channels, Guitar Center is asking musicians of all skill levels to share why they make music by creating a video and posting it to social media using the hashtag #WhyWeMakeMusic. For more information visit, www.guitarcenter.com/Why-We-Make-Music.gcAccording to H.E.R., "Music is everything, and it's a language everybody speaks" she states in the campaign video. "Growing up my dad had a cover band when I was a little girl, and they would rehearse in our living room. My playlist goes from N.W.A. to Sly & the Family Stone to Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Carlos Santana, Prince, Lauryn Hill, Jimi Hendrix. It all inspires me to make it my own and have fun with it."Additionally, H.E.R. recently made history being the first female African American artist with a Fender Signature Stratocaster®. This beautiful guitar features an alder body with a traditional tonewood finished in a stunning new iridescent color and is available now in-store and online at GuitarCenter.com.



