LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Pitbull, Monsta X, Wonho, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, and Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, announced today that LiveXLive launched a 24-hour linear music channel on SLING TV, a leading TV streaming service that delivers live and on-demand entertainment instantly to compatible internet-connected devices. LiveXLive's 24/7 linear OTT channel is available on SLING for Free - no account or credit card required - and features its original shows, artist interviews, concerts, festivals, event content and bite-size content from around the world. LiveXLive has built a robust content library that includes over 1,000 emerging and established artists across all genres from Selena Gomez, Sting, and Green Day to Matoma and Tinashe."We're thrilled to bring our content to SLING TV and unify fans, bands and brands around premium music entertainment programming," said David Schulhof, Chief Development Officer, of LiveXLive. "As we're focused on generating revenue and diversifying our revenue sources, this deal also increases our advertising inventory and digital ad sales opportunity. These syndication deals are also excellent for building brand awareness and loyalty across our platforms."LiveXLive already operates a 24/7 linear channel on its own platform -- LiveXLive TV -- where it streams artist interviews, concerts, festivals, ancillary event-related content and short-form video content from around the world. LiveXLive will also add programming blocks in the coming months as it adds to its original content and Vodcast production with the wholly owned subsidiary of PodcastOne. LiveXLive's OTT channels have recently seen an 8% increase in viewership further demonstrating the audience's appetite for more LiveXLive content.LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Pitbull, Monsta X, Wonho, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, and Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.



