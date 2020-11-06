Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Drops New Single Entitled "You Can Be Whatever"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago rapper Dreadock drops a new single entitled, "You Can Be Whatever". Released on October 28th, the song is one of the tracks on Dreadrock's new upcoming album RocketPower2. The song brings a mix of flow with banging hooks bringing back that 2017 drill sound by RocketPower, the Dreadrock's debut album.



The song brings an energetic shout out for us to be whatever, to help our brothers sitting our side and let good vibes wherever we go, bringing to the world a message of hope and unity in such hard times.



RocketPower2 will be in the press and top music blogs and it's mix of old and new songs, the album will be release on December 4th.



