Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'

Festivals that were confirmed for 2020 included 'Forever Young' 11th July in Kildare/Ireland plus 'Rewind Scotland' 19th July & 'Rewind South' (Henley) 15th August. Overseas appearances include 'X Factor' Denmark Feb 28th, '80's Pioneers' Zurich 30th May & 'Formel Eins 80's Live' Dusseldorf Nov 14th. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 80s icon Limahl, known for the UK band Kajagoogoo and his work on the movie theme 'The Neverending Story', is gearing up to release 'One Wish For Christmas'. The song started life 7 years ago called 'London For Christmas' - Limahl having lived in London all his adult life and being inspired by the city.He also harbours a deep affection for Christmas and especially the seasonal music offerings. Recording a Christmas song was always a lifelong ambition of the returning 80's legend. Teaming up with pianist/singer Jon Nickoll in 2010, Limahl began to collaborate with the jazz aficionado. Musician/producer Ian Curnow who produced another UK Christmas No'1 in the 90s - 'Stay Another Day' for East 17 completed the team.With all the extra time in lockdown, the project was revisited and completed - 'One Wish For Christmas' is the result.Winning the hearts of millions of fans in the 80's as the lead singer of British band Kajagoogoo, Limahl enjoyed the instant celebrity of hitting the top of the charts when their debut single 'Too Shy' (which he co-wrote). Limahl struck out on his own and soon re-emerged with his first solo single 'Only For Love' - followed up by the Giorgio Moroder -produced worldwide smash 'Neverending Story' theme song from the hit film of the same name. Music isn't the only entertainment avenue he has in his sights. "I've spent the last three years in acting class and in Oct 2019, appeared in my first play on the London Fringe called 'Earthquakes In London' about climate change".TV and performance credits over the years include: 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here', 'Pointless Celebrities', 'The Weakest Link' 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' (ITV1),Due to Covid, all 2020 UK live performances were rescheduled for 2021.Festivals that were confirmed for 2020 included 'Forever Young' 11th July in Kildare/Ireland plus 'Rewind Scotland' 19th July & 'Rewind South' (Henley) 15th August. Overseas appearances include 'X Factor' Denmark Feb 28th, '80's Pioneers' Zurich 30th May & 'Formel Eins 80's Live' Dusseldorf Nov 14th.



