Bea Miller Shares Official Video For The Politically Charged Track "Hallelujah" From New EP Elated!

NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution, NoCap is providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic that will remain a viable outlet post pandemic while becoming the new general admission creating unlimited profit potential for a new live music model. NoCap gives fans globally a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues, including The Roxy (Los Angeles), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Bea Miller has released the official video for "hallelujah" today from her new EP, elated! out now. Directed by Gina Gizella Manning, the video is a raw and intimate accompaniment to the dark-pop track that finds Miller spilling out her opinions about the Trump administration and her personal life. As she sings "How am I supposed to work on myself / When there are Nazis in a big White House / Seems ridiculous to live in hell / But I guess that's what we're doing now / Maybe I should see a therapist but the apocalypse is probably gonna take us out." Miller battles her own anger about political tumult and trying to make the world a better place while ultimately resigning herself to the fact that maybe it doesn't matter because widespread disaster feels imminent and unstoppable.Miller released elated! last month and Idolator heralded it as her "best release to date." The seven-song project includes "wisdom teeth," the "synth-heavy bop showcasing Miller's captivating raspy vocals and youthful energy" (DuJour) which has amassed over 3.7 million streams. Also featured on the new EP is "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT," the up-tempo hypnotic new take with critically acclaimed rapper Aminé on Miller's viral hit "feel something." "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" has been featured on some of the top playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday in over 21 countries and Apple Music's "New Music Daily" and "A-List Pop.Next month, Bea will take the stage on December 12 for a special livestream performance presented by NoCap. Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase here. The livestream performance will be the follow up to her recent return to the stage earlier this month for Save Our Stages, #SOSFest, the three day virtual festival from YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help save independent venues across the U.S. Bea's dynamic and eclectic set included the debut live performance of "wisdom teeth" as well as "feel something," "FEELS LIKE HOME" and more. View Bea's performance here.At only 21, Bea Miller has achieved impressive milestones, including garnering over 2 billion streams to date. Paper Magazine included her in their "Predictions: 100 People Taking Over 2019," and also named her one of "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop." Her 2019 single "feel something" has become a viral hit on TikTok nearly a year after its release and amassed almost 155 million streams worldwide to date. Her previous projects include aurora (2018) and the gold-selling single "like that"; three EPs released throughout 2017; and her 2015 debut LP, which charted top 10 on the Billboard 200 and featured two gold-selling hit singles. Miller has collaborated with NOTD on the global dance hit "I WANNA KNOW," (which amassed over 239 million global streams on Spotify and nearly 20 million video views to date), and Jeremy Zucker on "comethru."Last year, she also teamed up with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips' "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU." In 2019, she also headlined her first tour, "nice to meet u," selling out venues across North America. She made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others. Bea wrapped up the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," which not only hit venue across North American, but took her to Europe, making stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution, NoCap is providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic that will remain a viable outlet post pandemic while becoming the new general admission creating unlimited profit potential for a new live music model. NoCap gives fans globally a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues, including The Roxy (Los Angeles), Belly Up (Solana Beach, CA/Aspen, CO), SOhO (Santa Barbara), Sony Theatre ( NYC ) and even Drive-In Concert Venues across the country , from home or on the go with visually stunning concert-quality sound, creating unforgettable performances. For more info, visit www.nocapshows.com.



