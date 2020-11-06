Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/11/2020

CJ Solar Releases 'The Only Present I Want' For Christmas

CJ Solar Releases 'The Only Present I Want' For Christmas
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CJ Solar got into the Christmas spirit early this year with his first holiday release, "The Only Present I Want." Reminiscing of a Christmas past, CJ knows if it's wrapped up in paper and tied with a bow it's not what he really wants on December 25th. The single is available now on Raining Bacon Records via PlayMPE.
"I wrote this with my buddies Devin Barker and Andy Wills a couple years ago," said CJ. "As I was thinking about hopping into the studio this summer I thought, 'what better year would it be to release some Christmas music to get the holiday cheer going?' So we recorded it alongside some other music I'll be releasing soon!"

CJ celebrated his second #1 single as a songwriter, when Jameson Rodgers' debut single "Some Girls" recently topped the national country charts. Respected music critic, author and historian Robert K. Oermann raved about CJ's most recent hit "Watered Down Whiskey" in MusicRow Magazine: "The production sounds bigger and beefier this time around, and he's singing with renewed vigor. As we've come to expect from him, it's also quite well written."

A native of Baton Rouge, CJ grew up with Country, Southern rock and Delta blues pumping through his veins. He has released three EPs which yielded the Top 15 MusicRow singles "Airplane" and "American Girls" and the Top 10 "Coming My Way." He has shared the stage with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Janson, Aaron Watson, Gary Allen, 38 Special, Hank Jr. and others. As a songwriter, CJ won a "Songs I Wish I'd Written" trophy from the Nashville Songwriter Awards for co-writing Morgan Wallen's #1 hit "Up Down." CJ co-wrote Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore" and has had cuts by Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore and others. Taste of Country named CJ as one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch," and Rolling Stone Country listed him as one of their "New Artists You Need To Know."






Most read news of the week
Them Damn Kings "Throw It Away" Music Video
Some Surprise Elvis Costello News About Today's (October 31st) Selection For His "50 Songs For 50 Days" Work
Trippie Redd Releases Long-Awaited Album "Pegasus"
Charlie Delivers Intergalactic House Music On New Single "Space Disco"
Gary Barlow Releases New Track 'Incredible'
Zach Zoya Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP "Spectrum"
Liam Payne Reveals Brand New Single "Naughty List" In Collaboration With Dixie D'Amelio
Vivian Green Readies The Release Of Her 7th Studio Album "Love Absolute" (November 13th) & Releases New Song 'Where You Are'
Alesso & Charlotte Lawrence Release New Song "The End"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0229759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015249252319336 secs