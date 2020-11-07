Baby Plug Unleashes New Mixtape Lemme Pop My Shxt 2 Today!



lyricallemonade.com/p/gang-rules-baby-plug New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After racking up over 1 million views and receiving praise from Pitchfork and more this year, critically acclaimed Atlanta rapper Baby Plug unleashes his new mixtape Lemme Pop My Shxt 2.He celebrates the project's arrival with the music video for "NO FIFTIES (Remix)" [feat. Lil Keed & Lil Gotit]. Watch it BELOW via Vevo/YouTube. In the visual, a lingerie-clad orchestra performs the ominous string section in the backyard of a secluded hillside mansion. Baby Plug rides the Section8-produced 808-spiked beat with a foreboding warning, "Glock 19 with one in the nose, it's on me, but nobody knows." Meanwhile, Lil Keed and Lil Gotit trade unshakable bars as the track culminates on a base hitting chorus.Right out of the gate, Baby Plug levels up on Lemme Pop My Shxt 2. After teasing the tape with "DRACO," he dips into "TRAPHOUSE" before igniting "HOODBABY PT. II" with hard-hitting cadences. Among many highlights, he also taps Young Nudy for a bulletproof Remix of the fan favorite "NO VEST."Lemme Pop My Shxt 2 serves as the sequel to his breakthrough Lemme Pop My Shxt and paves the way for a lot more to come.Baby Plug kicked off 2020 with the buzzing single "My Time." Named among The Ones last Pitchfork claimed, "'My Time' proves that Lil Uzi Vert is not the only rapper who can spit over anything, Baby Plug's melodic style is similarly limitless." RESPECT. Magazine pegged him as "Atlanta's next big star." On its heels, he dropped "Gang Rules" and its captivating music video. Upon arrival, Lyrical Lemonade urged, "'Gang Rules' by Baby Plug is a fantastic offering from the rising star, so give it a spin whenever you get a moment." With a scorching signature sound unlike anything else in the game, The latest song and music video " Feel Right " [formerly " Float On "] caught immediately became a fan favorite and landed as "Must hear rap song of the day" on Pitchfork. Baby Plug has all the makings of Atlanta's next breakout star.TRACKLISTING:TRAPHOUSEIT'S BPHOODBABY PT. IIHUNNID [feat. YP]GUAP LIKE UZIROLL OUT [feat. RX Hect]THERE HE GO [feat. RX Peso]DRACODON'T PLAY4 THA MOMENTFEEL RIGHT*NO FIFTIES (Remix) [feat. Lil Keed & Lil Gotit]*NO VEST (Remix) [feat. Young Nudy]**Bonus Tracksbaby-plug.lnk.to/LemmePopMyShxt2lyricallemonade.com/p/gang-rules-baby-plug



