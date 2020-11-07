Kylie Minogue's 'Disco' Is Out Now





'DISCO' is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.



For 'DISCO', Kylie worked with collaborators Skylar Adams (with whom she worked with on Golden), Teemu Brunila (David Guetta, Jason Derulo), Maegan Cottone (Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato), plus regular collaborator Biff Stannard, alongside others.



The album was largely recorded in lockdown with each team member recording and working from a separate location, leading to Kylie having a vocal engineering credit on all but two of the sixteen tracks on the record.



Last month Kylie announced 'Kylie: Infinite Disco', a 50-minute spectacular airing tomorrow, November 7th. 'Kylie: Infinite Disco' will take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness. The visual world imagined by Kylie and the creative team at Studio Moross and Sinclair /



"Kylie: Infinite Disco' will not be available to view on demand after it has been streamed, and the only way to watch it will be to purchase a ticket. The stream will commence at the following local times on November 7th, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.



'Kylie: Infinite Disco' timings:

Australia, New Zealand & Asia - 8pm AEDT/10pm NZDT / 6pm JST & KST

UK, Ireland &

USA & Canada (East Coast) / Central & South

USA & Canada (West Coast)- 8pm PST



The full track-list for 'DISCO':

1. Magic

2. Miss A Thing

3. Real Groove

4. Monday Blues

5. Supernova

6. Say Something

7. Last Chance

8. I Love It

9. Where Does The DJ Go?

10. Dance Floor Darling

11. Unstoppable

12. Celebrate You

13. Till You Love Somebody

14. Fine Wine

15. Hey Lonely

16. Spotlight



'DISCO' is available now via BMG across all streaming platforms. Stream the album here. 'DISCO' is also available in a number of physical formats, including both a standard and deluxe CD version and on 12" vinyl - in both an exclusive clear and black.It is also available in an exclusive transparent blue cassette version. For more information please visit https://www.kylie.com/.

