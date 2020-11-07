Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 07/11/2020

Nav Drops New Mixtape Emergency Tsunami Ft. Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Need & Sah Babii

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) XO Records chart-topping rapper and producer Nav has released a new mixtape Emergency Tsunami via XO Records/Republic Records. The project was entirely produced by longtime collaborator and certified-Platinum "Turks" producer Wheezy and features many of the biggest names in music, including Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and Sah Babii.

Emergency Tsunami comes on the heels of an already banner year for the second-generation Toronto-Canadian. In May, he released his Good Intentions album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 making it one of the biggest Hip Hop debuts of 2020, the follow-up to his Bad Habits album, which also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 80 million streams the first week, making it one of the biggest Hip Hop debuts of 2019. Both albums have asserted his dominance in the mainstream, garnering coverage and acclaim from the likes of Variety Magazine, Rolling Stone, Complex, The Associated Press, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Fader, and many more.

Nav has been co-signed by some of the most prominent artists in the game, from being signed to The Weeknd's XO Records to his well-known friendship and collabs with Lil Uzi Vert and producing Drake's 2015 Grammy-nominated diss track "Back To Back." Just last year, he has also made notable guest appearances on critically acclaimed albums such as Young Thug's So Much Fun, DJ Mustard's Perfect Ten, Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo 2, and most recently, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake (Deluxe). He has quietly ascended from the days of only a few hundred streams on SoundCloud to a multi-Platinum star with over 6.5 Billion global streams.

Emergency Tsunami - Tracklist:
Breaking News Intro
Friends & Family
Young W heezy (feat. Gunna)
Nasty
Repercussions (feat. Young Thug)
Vetement Socks
Don't Need Friends (feat. Lil Baby)
Make It Right Back
Trains (feat. Lil Keed)
Do Ya Deed (feat. SahBabii)
Droppin Tears
Modest
Turn and Twist
Breaking News Outro






