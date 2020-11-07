Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/11/2020

Emily Reid Stars Her Long Distance Love Story In New Track "California King"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Singer/songwriter Emily Reid has released her latest track, "California King" via Universal Music. On the song, Reid's signature pop-country leanings ascend through stunning vocals and moving lyrics. Her voice yearning, "Three thousand miles never seemed so far, We talk on the phone but can't feel your heart, Wanna pack all my shit and get in my car, I don't need everything I just want to be a queen living with my California King."

Reid released "Stay Golden" late last month following the heat of her 2019 EP, Wine, which included fan favourite singles, "Wine" and "Good Time Being a Woman." For the latest updates, visit EmilyReid.com and follow @EmilyReidMusic on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

According to Emily Reid, her music can be described in three simple words: "bold, energetic, and indie-fun-cool. And that's like a hyphen word." Inspired by the stylings of the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and Sara Evans, to name a few, the 27-year-old multi-instrumentalist country singer has come a long way from her humble beginnings in Victoria, B.C. Since her move to Nashville, then Toronto, Nashville again and now Los Angeles, Reid has proven that she is keen, determined, and, perhaps most importantly, ready.

Influenced by her big dreams, her dad's unwavering support, and the superstars who came before her, Reid's first official single - "Good Time Being A Woman" (released in 2019) - is an ode to all the good parts of an often complicated female life. In spite of, gloriously, Reid is fun-loving, unfiltered, and full of spunk. She's confident, optimistic, and forward-looking. Perhaps, most importantly, she's ready.






