Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey Team Up With Tainy & Neon16/Interscope Records For "Krabby Step"

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon have teamed up with NEON16 to produce the upcoming official album for the long-awaited animated film, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run. The soundtrack will include surefire hit songs from artists like Weezer, MonstaX, Snoop Dogg, The Flaming Lips, Kenny G, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three of the music industry's most renowned rappers, Tyga, Swae Lee, and Lil Mosey have teamed up with Billboard Latin's Producer of the Year, Tainy, to release the upcoming track and lyric video for "Krabby Step" off from the official soundtrack for the highly anticipated animated film The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon. The record was executive produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, and NEON16 and will be featured on the soundtrack that will be released in 2021 on NEON16/Interscope Records. The song is available to stream on all digital platforms today.The single will follow in the footsteps of the commercially successful and debut track "Agua," featuring Tainy and global sensation J Balvin, which charted on the #1 Hot Latin Song and #1 Latin Airplay lists and garnered over 923M total streams worldwide. The second single off of the official animated film soundtrack seeks to merge the indelible flows and cadences of three highly unique and original rappers with the infectious and unforgettable beats that Tainy has become known for over his lengthy musical career.In the "Krabby Step," we see Tyga, Swae Lee, and Lil Mosey create a strong and captivating story with lyrics that capture the true essence and playful vibe of the film. Tainy further demonstrates and cements his boundless talent as he curates a beat that will get fans across the globe dancing and is sure to break Tik Tok records — much like "Agua" did with the viral "Agua Challenge" (that accrued over 3.2M video creates on TikTok). The lyric video also uses the same cutting-edge animation seen in the animated film.Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon have teamed up with NEON16 to produce the upcoming official album for the long-awaited animated film, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run. The soundtrack will include surefire hit songs from artists like Weezer, MonstaX, Snoop Dogg, The Flaming Lips, Kenny G, Cyndi Lauper and more. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run will debut digitally in the U.S via premium video on demand in early 2021 and then move exclusively to CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription video on demand and live-streaming service, following the premium video on demand window. The film can be viewed globally in all other countries, except China, on Netflix now.



