News
Pop / Rock 07/11/2020

Chrissy Metz Releases "I'll Be Home For Christmas" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMI Nashville recording artist and award-winning actress Chrissy Metz releases her first ever holiday song with a heartwarming rendition of the Bing Crosby classic "I'll Be Home For Christmas" - available now at all digital service providers.
"I'll Be Home For Christmas is not only nostalgic but incredibly special to me because it's my Mom's favorite Christmas song," says Chrissy. "This year it takes on a whole new meaning as we all more than ever want to be with loved ones, especially during the holiday season"

Chrissy's current single "Talking To God" is playing on country radio now. Fans can also hear songs "Actress," "Feel Good," and more on Chrissy's Feel Good Playlist. Chrissy made her debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry this summer after signing a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville earlier this year. Chrissy has showcased her vocal abilities as "Kate Pearson" on NBC's award-winning series This Is Us and, while starring in 20th Century Fox's Breakthrough movie, the soundtrack features her performance of the Oscar-nominated track, "I'm Standing With You." For more information, visit www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com






