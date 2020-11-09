LA Indie/ Funk-Punk Band Espresso Drop New Single + Video "Bottles"





While the pandemic has delayed future touring plans indefinitely, the members, including, Colin Martin, Dashel Dupuy, Alex Gutierrez-Kovner, and newly added Ardem Gourdikian, have been busy working on new material, which they plan to release in the weeks and months ahead.



Espresso sticks out like a beautiful sore thumb in the ever-monotonous music scene in Los Angeles. Binding together aspects of funk and punk music, Espresso provides nothing but raw energy and pure fun. Grooves are never shortcoming, thus the urge to dance takes control of the body, propelling the crowd together to form a sea of unity in motion. Each band member provides top-tier musicianship and presence to the music that will make you think, and smile with rhythm.



With years of playing, touring, and recording under their belt, they've proven their dedication and relevance. Completely self-made, Espresso is ready to take themselves and their audience to the next level. Their influences include Talking Heads, The Doors, The Red Hot



Audiences can follow the adventure on their social media where they offer a glimpse into their world, music, and lives.

www.facebook.com/espressoband3

https://twitter.com/espressoband

www.instagram.com/espressoband

www.tiktok.com/@espressoband

