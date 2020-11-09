Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 09/11/2020

Dust Prophet / Conduit - "Sleepy Village Records Split"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SLEEPING VILLAGE RECORDS is pleased to announce the first entry in a series of 2-track splits! Dust Prophet and Conduit, two bands spawned from the wildlands of New Hampshire, are here to lead the charge with a pair of unreleased singles.

Both tracks presented herein-- Dust Prophet 's "Down Below" and Conduit 's "Constable"--walk a delicate line between the bounds of genre categorization, successfully incorporating elements of stoner, progressive, and alternative metal...albeit in demonstrably unique fashions. Dust Prophet leans into hefty hook-ladden riffage, whereas Conduit opts for a Tool -esque slow burn through progressive pastures. But at the end of the day, a certain unity defines this split: both a strong knack for immersive storytelling and intriguing songwriting. Each track constitutes its own adventure, and we hope you consider them time well spent.

Dust Prophet / Conduit - Split will be released digitally and available for NYOP on November 20th, with a pre-order going live on November 6th for $1. All proceeds from this project will be split evenly between the bands and the label, with any of the Sleeping Village's cut going to fund a physical release including this and forthcoming 2-track splits.

Follow the band at these links:

Dust Prophet Links:
https://dustprophet.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/dustprophet
https://www.instagram.com/dustprophet/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAnIRhLvzR3oM2rTaN5SB_g
https://open.spotify.com/artist/07m2CJg33Zm9JV7RZx5wxy?si=y8NGiCeXRpu4BHbI7_JtMA
https://twitter.com/dustprophet

Conduit Links:
https://www.instagram.com/conduitband_official/
https://www.facebook.com/conduitNH/
https://open.spotify.com/album/5ePAdQEFAtTt9sHIiosTR2?si=TUFbqZlKR1OyTenVUrfN7w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4yL6RbC63TzB6kJf5hPe0w

Sleeping Village Links:
https://www.sleepingvillagereviews.com/
https://sleepingvillagerecords.bandcamp.com/releases
https://www.instagram.com/sleepingvillagereviews/
https://www.facebook.com/SleepingVillageReviews/
https://twitter.com/Village_Reviews






