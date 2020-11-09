Carrie Cunningham Releases New Holiday Song "Eggnog (Ft. Daniel Mason)"



With flirty lyrics like everything about you makes me believe, you're the one I want beneath the Christmas tree, maybe one of us'll wrap the other one up tonight, "Eggnog" is sure to be a fan-favorite this holiday season.

"I grew up listening to all kinds of music," Carrie explains. "Even though I am mainly known for being a country artist, Motown music has always resonated with me - I am super excited to have written a Motown style Christmas song. I love being able to dive into my creative side and not put any boundaries on what I can do."



Carrie is being called an authentic, sultry, and captivating voice on the New Country and Americana scene. With the sass of



She has sung for ESPN2, Showtime Boxing, MLS, PRCA, The Spokane Symphony, KXLY, and major music festivals. Carrie is the only independent artist to be signed back to back at the NW's Largest Country



She has opened the stage for many numerous acts, including Kelsea Ballerini,



Carrie is philanthropic and has helped many people with her storytelling through music. She has also worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Vanished Children's Alliance, C.A.S.A, The Special Olympics, Hope International, and Read Across America. To take her generous nature further, she is a 3rd Generation auctioneer, focusing on combining customized music with benefit auctions. She is also a motivational keynote concert speaker, focusing on character development.

For more information, visit www.carrielive.com and connect with Carrie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham recently released her new holiday song, "Eggnog (ft. Daniel Mason)."With flirty lyrics like everything about you makes me believe, you're the one I want beneath the Christmas tree, maybe one of us'll wrap the other one up tonight, "Eggnog" is sure to be a fan-favorite this holiday season."I grew up listening to all kinds of music," Carrie explains. "Even though I am mainly known for being a country artist, Motown music has always resonated with me - I am super excited to have written a Motown style Christmas song. I love being able to dive into my creative side and not put any boundaries on what I can do."Carrie is being called an authentic, sultry, and captivating voice on the New Country and Americana scene. With the sass of Miranda Lambert and the sweet rich tones of Pam Tillis, not only does she engage and enlighten the audience within minutes with her voice, but also her stage presence.She has sung for ESPN2, Showtime Boxing, MLS, PRCA, The Spokane Symphony, KXLY, and major music festivals. Carrie is the only independent artist to be signed back to back at the NW's Largest Country Music Festival, Watershed. She has also been featured in newspapers and magazines, such a Northwest Woman's Magazine.She has opened the stage for many numerous acts, including Kelsea Ballerini, James Otto, Diamond Rio, Restless Heart, Crystal Gayle, Kacey Musgraves, Collective Soul, Bryan White, Sugarland, Jake Owen, Chick Corea and many others.Carrie is philanthropic and has helped many people with her storytelling through music. She has also worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Vanished Children's Alliance, C.A.S.A, The Special Olympics, Hope International, and Read Across America. To take her generous nature further, she is a 3rd Generation auctioneer, focusing on combining customized music with benefit auctions. She is also a motivational keynote concert speaker, focusing on character development.For more information, visit www.carrielive.com and connect with Carrie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



