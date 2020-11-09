Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 09/11/2020

Carrie Cunningham Releases New Holiday Song "Eggnog (Ft. Daniel Mason)"

Carrie Cunningham Releases New Holiday Song "Eggnog (Ft. Daniel Mason)"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham recently released her new holiday song, "Eggnog (ft. Daniel Mason)."
With flirty lyrics like everything about you makes me believe, you're the one I want beneath the Christmas tree, maybe one of us'll wrap the other one up tonight, "Eggnog" is sure to be a fan-favorite this holiday season.
"I grew up listening to all kinds of music," Carrie explains. "Even though I am mainly known for being a country artist, Motown music has always resonated with me - I am super excited to have written a Motown style Christmas song. I love being able to dive into my creative side and not put any boundaries on what I can do."

Carrie is being called an authentic, sultry, and captivating voice on the New Country and Americana scene. With the sass of Miranda Lambert and the sweet rich tones of Pam Tillis, not only does she engage and enlighten the audience within minutes with her voice, but also her stage presence.

She has sung for ESPN2, Showtime Boxing, MLS, PRCA, The Spokane Symphony, KXLY, and major music festivals. Carrie is the only independent artist to be signed back to back at the NW's Largest Country Music Festival, Watershed. She has also been featured in newspapers and magazines, such a Northwest Woman's Magazine.

She has opened the stage for many numerous acts, including Kelsea Ballerini, James Otto, Diamond Rio, Restless Heart, Crystal Gayle, Kacey Musgraves, Collective Soul, Bryan White, Sugarland, Jake Owen, Chick Corea and many others.

Carrie is philanthropic and has helped many people with her storytelling through music. She has also worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Vanished Children's Alliance, C.A.S.A, The Special Olympics, Hope International, and Read Across America. To take her generous nature further, she is a 3rd Generation auctioneer, focusing on combining customized music with benefit auctions. She is also a motivational keynote concert speaker, focusing on character development.
For more information, visit www.carrielive.com and connect with Carrie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.






Most read news of the week
Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'
Some Surprise Elvis Costello News About Today's (October 31st) Selection For His "50 Songs For 50 Days" Work
Vivian Green Readies The Release Of Her 7th Studio Album "Love Absolute" (November 13th) & Releases New Song 'Where You Are'
Industrial Metal Outfit Contracult Collective Release New EP 'Follow' Produced By Arthur Rizk (Ghostemane, Power Trip)
NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell
Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
Luke Combs' New Deluxe Album 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get' Debuts At No1
Mark Elliott Releases 'On My Way To See You' Music Video
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For 'This Is Christmas'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0183859 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001331090927124 secs