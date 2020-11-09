Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 09/11/2020

Rapper Nathan Nzanga Releases Powerful New Single "Enough"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seattle based artist/activist, first-generation Congolese-American Nathan Nzanga today releases his powerful new song "ENOUGH". The single will be featured in an impactful short film, entitled enough. The song as well as the forthcoming film depicts an artistic journey for Nathan including the lack of social justice, for black men and women in the United States. The film is scheduled for release in the near future.

"ENOUGH"'s focus is specifically geared toward the disproportionate murder of black men and women by police and carries the same messages of the Black Lives Matter movement. Under the rallying cry, "Maybe I'm not loud enough", the song is both a prayer and a protest.
﻿
Nathan's last single, "Truce" was well-received on Spotify when it was released in 2016, but 'enough' is a less altruistic vision of the world.

Lyrics from 2016's "Truce" began the story: "I need a bit of love, Need a little trust, Need some love, Lotta love right now, There's been pain from the start, Lotta pain in my heart, Need to change but I don't know how".

But now in 2020, with his artistic growth, activism, and a more mature view of the world, 'enough' carries a different message:
"Maybe I'm not loud enough, Maybe you don't care enough, I may have to tear shit up".
Nathan is now standing in indignation and anger as the song develops.

Focused on using his voice to enact change, Nathan Nzanga in partnership with the Prodigy Camp (Seattle) has put together a film project called enough bringing an important visual impact to the song. enough features Nathan and his music including "Truce" and "ENOUGH".

Born and raised in Seattle and as a first-generation Congolese-American, Nathan Nzanga's experience in the US has allowed him to have a perspective that is unique, making his songwriting and lyrics novel, memorable, and powerful.






