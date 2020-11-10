Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Ricky Martin And Prince Royce Join The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards





Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on UCI and follow @UCIPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latin Recording Academy announced the final list of performers for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, including current nominees Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Lupita Infante, Juanes, Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández, Ricky Martin, José Luis Perales and Prince Royce. Also, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee Carla Morrison will take the stage with Ricky Martin.They join previously announced performers Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Calibre 50, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Guaynaa, Los Tigres del Norte, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Christian Nodal, Debi Nova, Fito Páez, Nathy Peluso, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra.With the theme "Music Makes Us Human," the reimagined telecast will be anchored from Miami, featuring performances from multiple cities around the world. The show will be a celebration of musical excellence and the power of music to bring us together, through diverse stories of hope, community and a renewed sense of purpose.Allowing artists to take the stage from across the globe, The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will include performances with Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal and Calibre 50 from Guadalajara, Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso from Buenos Aires, José Luis Perales from Madrid, Bad Bunny from San Juan and Anitta from Rio de Janeiro.The special evening will also celebrate several Latin music icons: Natalia Jiménez and Carlos Rivera unite their talents to honor Julio Iglesias, while Lupita Infante joins Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández to commemorate her grandfather; Leslie Grace and Prince Royce come together to celebrate the legacy of Juan Luis Guerra; Juanes honors Brazilian superstar Roberto Carlos; and Rauw Alejandro, Ivy Queen, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner and Jesús Navarro will pay homage to beloved salsa legend, Héctor Lavoe.The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will also air on TNT (cable) at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will not have a live audience or a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams will adhere to strictest safety guidelines and protocols.For more information and latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs), and use #LatinGRAMMY on popular social media platforms.Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on UCI and follow @UCIPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.



