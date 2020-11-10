Brian Eno's New Video "Decline And Fall" Off Upcoming Album "Film Music 1976 - 2020" Is Out Today





"Our video juxtaposes two cinematic narratives set in Brazil, one of the main frontiers in the final battle between Man and Nature. The first comprises fragments of a drama about the tortured soul of the assassin portrayed in 'O Nome da Morte', and the second depicts a magical natural phenomena - the Invisible River of the Amazon - a meteorologic process on a colossal scale, whereby rainforest trees continually spray billions of gallons of water into the atmosphere."



"The video is foreboding and suspenseful. Somewhere in the vast Brazilian landscape, something momentous lurks in the background. An unforeseen, greedy and merciless force disrupts the divine stream of life. The same force drives the hitman, who stealthily steps out of the shadows to kill for money. As rain and fire, fiction and science, birth and death, nature and civilisation, art, love and greed continually juxtapose each other, we become aware of the delicate natural balance that is being severely disrupted by our civilisation." Henrique Goldma



Brazilian born and London based, Goldman has directed, written and produced several award-winning features, including the internationally acclaimed 'Princesa', which premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2001, won the Best Film Award at the Out-Fest in 2002 and is one of the most watched Brazilian feature films on YouTube, with over 7 million views. His feature 'Jean Charles', premiered at Toronto in 2009 and won the Best Screenplay Award at the 2009 Dinard Film Festival. Through his production company



Brian Eno - Film





Download / stream - worldwide release: November 13th



Tracklist:

1. 'Top Boy (Theme)' from 'Top Boy' - Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011

2. 'Ship In A Bottle' from 'The Lovely Bones', directed by

3. 'Blood Red'from 'Francis Bacon's Arena', directed by Adam Low, 2005

4. Under' from 'Cool World', directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

5. 'Decline And Fall' from 'O Nome da Morte', directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

6. 'Prophecy Theme' from 'Dune', directed by

7. 'Reasonable Question' from 'We Are As Gods', directed by

8. 'Late Evening In Jersey' from 'Heat', directed by Michael Mann, 1995

9. 'Beach Sequence' from 'Beyond The Clouds', directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

10. 'You Don't Miss Your Water' from 'Married to the Mob', directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

11. 'Deep Blue Day' from 'Trainspotting', directed by

12. 'The Sombre' from 'Top Boy' - Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

13. 'Dover Beach' from 'Jubilee', directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

14. 'Design as Reduction' from 'Rams', directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

15. 'Undersea Steps' from 'Hammerhead', directed by

16. 'Final Sunset' from 'Sebastiane', directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

17. 'An Ending (Ascent)', from 'For All Mankind', directed by Al Reinert, 1989



Eno's long-standing affair with film goes all the way back to 1970 with his soundtrack to Malcolm Le Grice's short experimental film 'Berlin Horse'. In 1976 he followed this with 'Sebastiane' and a long forgotten Greek b-horror film, 'Land Of The Minotaur' aka 'The Devil's Men'. This led to an unstoppable momentum largely initiated by the release of his 1978 studio album, 'Music For Films'. Early classic Eno film moments include 'Prophecy Theme' from



'Music For Films' was a loose compilation of material recorded between 1975 - 1978. It was intended as a conceptual soundtrack for imaginary films and only the closing track, 'Final Sunset' was written for an actual film. It proved to be a fruitful project with nearly every piece on the album going on to be used in future films, including several of Derek Jarman's, the remake of Jean-Luc Goddard's 'Breathless', John Woo's 'A Better Tomorrow', 'Rock 'n' Roll High School' and Todd Hayes' 'Safe'.



Eno again explored this approach with U2 as 'Passengers' on their collaboration album, 'Original Soundtracks 1'. Four of the tracks from the album were used in films prior to release: 'Beach Sequence' and 'Your Blue Room' in Michelangelo Antonioni's 'Beyond the Clouds', 'Miss Sarajevo' in an eponymous documentary about a beauty pageant held in the midst of besieged '93 Sarajevo, and 'One Minute Warning' in Mamoru Oshii's Japanese animation classic, 'Ghost in the Shell'. Another track, 'Always Forever Now' later appeared in 'Heat'.



In the mid-seventies Eno began a rich and rewarding collaboration with British film maker, Derek Jarman, who initially commissioned him to record 'Final Sunset' for the closing scene to his first feature film, 'Sebastiane'. The collaboration continued all the way through until Jarman's untimely death in 1994. Including the several tracks in 'Sebastiane', this collaboration resulted in Eno's music in four of Jarman's films, including 'Still Water' and 'Dover Beach' in 'Jubilee', 'Blue' and the entire score of the autobiographical 'Glitterbug' - his final film.



'An Ending (Ascent)' and 'Deep Blue Day' are taken from 'Apollo:



Aside from 'Glitterbug' and 'For All Mankind', Eno has also provided complete scores for a number of other films including his work with Jon Hopkins and Leo Abrahams on



Eno has also scored extensively for television, including all three series of award-winning UK crime drama 'Top Boy', for which he received a Bafta, and



