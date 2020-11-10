Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 10/11/2020

Watch Morgan Wallen's Cinematic "7 Summers" Music Video Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Loud/Republic Records' Morgan Wallen has released the highly-anticipated official music video for his "dreamy, melancholy and unabashedly wistful" (Billboard) Top 30 single "7 Summers."
Directed by Justin Clough and shot in Nashville, TN, the cinematic, eight-minute short film marks Wallen's acting debut and depicts the song's "nostalgic look back at a lost love" (Rolling Stone), reviving what happened "seven summers ago" on-screen.

This Wednesday (11/11), Wallen will perform his chart-racing Top 3 single "More Than My Hometown" while vying for New Artist of the Year on the 54th Annual CMA Awards airing on ABC.

Morgan Wallen has staked his claim as Country music's next superstar with nearly 3 BILLION+ on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and three consecutive chart-toppers. "Unapologetically fresh and modern" (The Tennessean), the dynamic Tennessee native has been riding a red hot streak since 2017, collecting accolades including Best New Country Artist at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard's #1 song of 2019 on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts (multi-week #1 "Whiskey Glasses"), ACM, CMA and CMT Music Awards nominations, recognized on PEOPLE's Ones to Watch and MusicRow's 2019 Next Big Thing lists, plus high-profile features in the Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, and more. Wallen proved his crossover appeal with 2X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration "Heartless," and previewed his highly anticipated sophomore album with New Year's surprise drop "This Bar," current Top 3 single "More Than My Hometown," and record-breaking hit "7 Summers," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 while shattering first-day streaming records at Apple Music and Spotify.






