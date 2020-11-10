Chris Stapleton To Perform At 'The 54th Annual CMA Awards'





The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time -making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" has revealed additions to its star-studded lineup. Two-time nominee this year Chris Stapleton will take the stage to perform his new single, "Starting Over," while Lady A's Charles Kelley will join Carly Pearce for her previously announced performance of three-time nominated song "I Hope You're Happy Now."Additionally, New York Times bestselling author Lauren Akins, Country artist Lauren Alaina, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, Country singer-songwriter and actor Charles Esten, Country artist Sara Evans, Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY, supermodel Taylor Hill, Country artist Jake Owen, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and gospel artist Cece Winans have been announced as presenters. Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, Country Music's Biggest Night airs live from Nashville's Music City Center, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC."The 54th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.For more information about "The 54th Annual CMA Awards, visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time -making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."



